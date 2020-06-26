Teen TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died, her manager confirms

Arjun Sarin released an image of the Indian star on Thursday with the title "Rest in Peace."
"No more words," he added. "You will always be the best artist."
Police confirmed to CNN that Kakkar was a minor, and local media reports that he was 16 years old.
He had nearly 2 million followers on TikTok as of Friday, and posted a video on the platform on Wednesday. Several of his uploads have had millions of visits.
Most of Kakkar's videos featured lip sync, re-enactments of popular memes, and short comedy scenes.
Indian actor Jay Bhanushali and renowned photographer Viral Bhayani were among those offering their condolences on social media, while several fans commented on Kakkar's videos to express their sadness.
The app allows users to upload short videos to followers and the community at large, and many of them quickly gain big followers.
It has accumulated over 120 million users in India since its launch in 2016.