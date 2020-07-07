Teenage girl attended a church party with 100 people weeks before dying of coronavirus: report

A Florida teenager who died of the coronavirus attended a church party with 100 other people just two weeks before her death, according to a report Monday.

Carsyn Leigh Davis, 17, of Fort Myers, was at a church function last month where "I was not wearing a mask (and) social distancing was not followed," according to the report from the Miami Medical Examiner's Office. -Dade about his death.

The teenager, who had several pre-existing conditions, died on June 23 after testing positive for COVID-19.

The medical examiner's report, obtained by Fort Myers News-Press, details how the girl's family treated her at home, with unproven medications, for nearly a week before taking her to the hospital.

He had struggled with a number of health problems over the years, including a rare nervous system disorder that resolved when he was five years old, obesity and an autoimmune disorder, according to the report.

Her mother, Carole Brunton Davis, also stated in a Facebook post that her daughter was a cancer survivor, News-Press previously reported.

The forensic doctor discovered that the girl's nurse mother and her father, a medical assistant, gave her azithromycin, an antibiotic that is being studied as a possible treatment with COVID-19, as a measure of protection against the virus, News-Press reported. .

On June 13, a couple of days after the church event, the girl developed a headache, sinus pressure and a mild cough, which the family assumed was the result of a sinus infection, according to the report.

Then on June 19, the teen's mother noticed that she "looked gray" in her sleep, and gave her an unspecified dose of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria medication hailed by some, including President Trump, as a possible treatment. for COVID-19.

The FDA has warned people not to use the drug outside of supervised hospital settings due to possible side effects.

Earlier this month, the agency withdrew its authorization for emergency use of the drug as a treatment for the virus in hospitals, citing a lack of evidence that it worked and that the risks outweighed any potential benefits.

Then the parents tried to put the teenager in an oxygen tank used by her grandfather, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Then they finally took her to the Gulf Coast Medical Center in south Fort Myers. The teenager was transferred to the Golisano Children's Hospital, which confirmed that she had COVID-19.

At the hospital, her parents opted for her to receive plasma treatment, refusing to allow her to intubate. That didn't work, and the girl was later intubated anyway, according to the report.

She was later transferred to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, where she died.

