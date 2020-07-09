Teens discover couples' bodies in bags while filming TikTok videos in Seattle

The two victims, Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, were killed days earlier, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. A family member said the two had dated for years.
Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a call from a suspicious bag on the beach. A second bag was located in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.
Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson confirmed that the TikTok video was not released until the next day.
"We are pleased that the video is available. We spoke to the people involved and corroborated some of the information," Jamieson said. "The kids found the bag on the beach, it smelled, they called 911 … Agents got out there in about an hour and a half, and then investigators investigated further and then discovered it was probably wreckage and called detectives and the Office. doctor ".
Lewis was the mother of four children and had dated Wenner for eight years, her aunt Gina Jaschke told the affiliate.
"They were just good normal people," he said. "No one deserves what happened to them."
She implored anyone with information to come forward.