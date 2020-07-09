Teens discover couples' bodies in bags while filming TikTok videos in Seattle

The two victims, Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27, were killed days earlier, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. A family member said the two had dated for years.

About a week later, the teens found the bagged bodies on a beach in western Seattle and immediately called 911, then posted the video the next day, CNN affiliate KIRO reported.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a call from a suspicious bag on the beach. A second bag was located in the water, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson confirmed that the TikTok video was not released until the next day.