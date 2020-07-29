Teens explode in Dodgers-Astros game after punishment for stealing signs

While the game in Houston started off on the right foot, tensions began to build in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs.

A pitch from Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, which didn't appear to be a fastball, buzzed near Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, causing Correa to fall, advancing runners to second and third. Correa looked back at Kelly's mound. Correa struck out to end the inning, and Kelly stuck his tongue out at the Astros shortstop. The two sides exchanged verbal blows and the benches were cleared. More words were exchanged, the television broadcast shows, but it appears that no blows were thrown.

The Dodgers won the game 5-2. The teams will play each other again on Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

The Major League Baseball dealt a penalty for the Astros in January after the league said Houston illegally created a system that decoded and communicated pitching signals to opposing teams during its 2017 championship season, the year the Astros they defeated the Dodgers in the World Series.