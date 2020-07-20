Teens Need Easy Access To Condoms And Contraceptives, Pediatricians Say

"Which I don't recommend because we don't know about safety or effectiveness. But I admire your creativity and dedication to using a barrier!" he added emphatically.

Grubb listens to those teen stories in his practice at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, he says, because teens "don't really think too far" about the consequences of their actions.

"Teens are spontaneous and impulsive, and they take risks," Grubb said. "I have heard many teens tell me that they don't need contraception or that they don't need condoms because they don't plan on being sexually active. And then, a couple of weeks later, they're back in the office and we're doing a pregnancy test or testing infections sexually transmitted. "

High rate of STI and HIV cases in adolescents

Recent rates of sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, have skyrocketed among teens and young adults, while the number of teen pregnancies and births has decreased.

"Adolescents and young adults account for more than 50% of new STI diagnoses, despite being only about 25% of the sexually active population," said Grubb.

Equally shocking, they account for 1 in 5 of all new HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) diagnoses in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Barrier protection is key to solving both problems. That includes external condoms (commonly known as men), internal condoms (commonly known as women), and dental dams, according to the new guidelines. (However, the CDC says that "natural" or "lambskin" condoms, while protecting against pregnancy, may not provide protection against HIV or a sexually transmitted infection or STI.)

The AAP supports the "provision of free or low-cost barrier methods within communities, including the provision of barrier methods within clinics", stated policy.

"It doesn't have to be a controversial position," said Grubb. "There is no evidence that providing contraception to teens makes them more sexually active or promotes risky behavior.

"In fact, comprehensive evidence-based sexuality education results in teens who delay sexual behavior, use contraception in the first sexual relationship, and have fewer sexual partners at a young age," he added.

It's also important to provide teens with clear, easy-to-follow instructions on condom use and other barrier protection. The CDC provides illustrations of the correct way to use a male condom, a female condom, and a dental dam for oral sex on its website.

The AAP also recommends that pediatricians tell teens that "refraining from sex as the most effective way to prevent genital STIs, as well as HIV infection and unwanted pregnancy."

Long-acting reversible contraception

In another document also published Monday in Pediatrics, the AAP addressed the issue of providing teens with up-to-date information on the use of long-acting reversible contraception, or LARC.

Providing effective contraceptives to adolescent girls has been associated with a decrease in unplanned pregnancy, the AAP says, however, only 2% to 3% of sexually active teens use long-acting reversible contraception.

Part of that is the lack of knowledge on the part of teens. The document said studies show that only 20% to 50% of girls this age know of the possibility of an implantable device.

Pediatricians and other health care providers often fail to inform teens about the pros and cons of LARC during contraceptive counseling, "either because of the provider's discomfort in discussing the details of LARC, an erroneous belief that they are not insurance or a default that the adolescent will not be interested in this contraceptive method, "he said obstetrician / gynecologist Dr. Seema Menon, author of the AAP clinical report.

However, studies have shown that these methods are "safe and highly effective with a high user satisfaction rate," Menon said, adding that the AAP is encouraging health care providers to include information about LARC in advising teens on preventing pregnancy.

Highly effective

LARCs are considered 99% effective in protecting pregnancy, according to the CDC. That compares to 93% for birth control pills, the vaginal ring, and the patch; 87% for male condoms; and 79% for female condoms.

Fewer than 5% of teens in birth control used the most effective rates. "Teens most often use condoms and birth control pills, which are less effective at preventing pregnancy when they are not used consistently and correctly," the CDC reported.

Another advantage for LARCs: once inserted, they do not require daily user effort and, unlike sterilization, can be reversed when a woman is ready to have a child.

LARC options include the subdermal hormonal implant called Nexplanon, which once implanted in the upper arm protects against pregnancy for five years; and five different intrauterine devices, known as IUDs, that are inserted into the cervix.

One of them, the non-hormonal IUD called ParaGuard, can last up to 10 years. In it, "teens will experience monthly menstruation … which some cite as an important factor in selecting a method," said Menon, who focuses on pediatric gynecology in teens at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The other four IUDs, Skyla, Kyleena, Mirena, and Liletta, are hormonal progestin options that can last three to 10 years.

"Side effects like mood, weight, and hair changes are minimal," Menon said. Nexplanon and hormonal IUDs have the benefit of reducing menstrual blood loss and monthly cramps, while Paraguard does not have this benefit. "

In addition, he said: "The progestin IUD and subdermal implant are also important treatment options for adolescents with irregular periods or absent from conditions such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), as they restore a healthy balance of hormones, ultimately avoiding instance the development of the endometrium (uterine lining) abnormalities in the future. "

Of course, the big limitation on all of these long-acting options is that they provide absolutely no protection against STIs and HIV. That is why the clinical document was released with the new barrier guidelines, Menon said.

"The goal of this section is to emphasize the importance of providing STI prevention education and promoting condom use during contraceptive counseling," said Menon.

"While providers may feel less need to discuss a backup method of contraception when a teenager selects a LARC method, it is important to discuss the important role condoms play in STI prevention."

The use of long-acting reversible contraceptive implants is endorsed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, The Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, and the AAP, among others. .