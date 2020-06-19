Teens who ripped apart St. Patrick's Cathedral amid George Floyd protests are arrested, police say

Two teenagers caught on video with spray paint on the side of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the recent unrest caused by the death of George Floyd were arrested.

Anaya Diaz, 18, of the Westchester County suburb, and a 17-year-old girl whose name was withheld by New York City police were charged Thursday with criminal mischief and graffiti.

Police said the couple spray-painted the words "F – k", "BLM" – for Black Lives Matter – "NYPDK" and "Without justice there is no peace" on the walls of the iconic cathedral in late May.

“Reward up to $ 2,500. Did you see them? "New York Police Crime Stoppers tweeted before the suspects were arrested this week.

New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan denounced graffiti, and the topic of disfiguring places of worship, in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

"It has a special violence when it is the place of worship that represents the noblest and most stimulating feelings in the human project, so it is a special kick in the stomach," said Dolan.

Joshua Nelson, Robert Gearty and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.