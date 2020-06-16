Teens with "Dominant" Parents Struggle with Social Relationships in Adult Life, Study Finds

Teens with dominant parents may struggle with social relationships in their adult lives, a new study suggests.

In a study of 184 young people, researchers from the University of Virginia followed up with participants every year from age 13 to 32. About half of the group was female, while the other half was male. All of the participants lived in "urban and suburban areas in the southeastern United States" and came from "a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds," the researchers said in a news release about the findings.

Each year, participants were asked to fill out a questionnaire that involved questions about themselves and their parents. When they reached adulthood, they were also asked about their marital status and educational level.

The researchers "also collected information from each young person's peers about how well the teenager liked at school, and watched videos of each young person interacting with their closest friend and later in adulthood, interacting with their romantic partner" , according to The Press Release.

At the end of the study, the researchers found that those who reported having dominant parents at age 13 were more likely to report "less supportive romantic relationships" at age 27 if they said they were in a relationship.

Furthermore, those with overbearing parents reported "a lower likelihood of being in a relationship at age 32 and a lower educational level at age 32," they said.

"These results were largely explained by problems between ages 15-16, which included that teens were less psychologically mature and less appreciated by their peers," the researchers noted.

"Parents, educators and doctors must be aware of how parents' attempts to control teens can actually hinder their progress," said Emily Loeb, lead author of the study, in a statement.

Although the study did not establish causality, "this parenting style probably creates more than a temporary setback for adolescent development because it interferes with the key task of developing autonomy in a critical period," Loeb said.

Loeb also noted that the findings support previous research showing psychological control as "problematic parenting behavior," noting that parents who exhibit this behavior often try to control their children through "intrusive and highly manipulative means. "How to retain affection and love for your parents. child if they are mad at them.

"Although parents routinely try to guide their children to successful adaptation, excessive control of parenting in adolescence has the potential to impede development in a fundamental way that is not easy to repair," added Joseph Allen, co-author of the study, in a statement. .

The findings were published in Child Development, a journal of the Society for Research in Child Development.