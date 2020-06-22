Temperatures in an arctic Siberian city hit 100 degrees, a new high

Temperatures in the small Siberian city of Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to public weather data. It is a record temperature in one of the fastest heating places in the world.
Siberia tends to experience large temperature changes from month to month and year to year, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a program affiliated with the European Commission. But it is unusual for warmer-than-average temperatures to continue for so long – temperatures in Siberia have remained well above average since 2019.
Average June temperatures in Verkhoyansk peak at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, making the new record temperature alarming.
Also in May, the permafrost that melted under the tank supports resulted in a "massive" diesel spill in the region, which could spill into the Arctic Ocean.
Accelerated arctic warming
The Arctic is heating twice as fast as the rest of the planet through a process known as Arctic amplification.
That is also significant for the rest of the world. Melting ice in the Arctic leads to higher levels of the sea, and not just in the Arctic Ocean. With fewer sections of ice to reflect sunlight, the world's oceans will heat up.
