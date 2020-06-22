Temperatures in an arctic Siberian city hit 100 degrees, a new high







Temperatures in the small Siberian city of Verkhoyansk reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to public weather data. It is a record temperature in one of the fastest heating places in the world.

Siberia tends to experience large temperature changes from month to month and year to year, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), a program affiliated with the European Commission. But it is unusual for warmer-than-average temperatures to continue for so long – temperatures in Siberia have remained well above average since 2019.

Average June temperatures in Verkhoyansk peak at 68 degrees Fahrenheit, making the new record temperature alarming.

Distressing signs continued on Monday, when satellite images showed multiple forest fires in Siberia near the Arctic Circle. Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service senior scientist Mark Parrington celebrated that the number and intensity of Siberian forest fires has also increased considerably. Ice on Siberia's rivers broke "exceptionally early" in May, which was the hottest May on record in the area since records began in 1979, C3S reported. Also in May, the permafrost that melted under the tank supports resulted in a "massive" diesel spill in the region, which could spill into the Arctic Ocean. The dramatic temperature swings in northwestern Siberia last month would only occur once in 100,000 years were it not for climate change, climate scientist Martin Stendel said Accelerated arctic warming The Arctic is heating twice as fast as the rest of the planet through a process known as Arctic amplification. Melting Arctic ice has accelerated, leading to a seasonal snow cap that is not as white and absorbs more sunlight, leading to further warming, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). That is also significant for the rest of the world. Melting ice in the Arctic leads to higher levels of the sea, and not just in the Arctic Ocean. With fewer sections of ice to reflect sunlight, the world's oceans will heat up. Additionally, NOAA's 2019 Arctic Report Card found that thawing permafrost in the Arctic could release up to 600 million tons of net carbon into the atmosphere per year.

CNN's Brandon Miller and Julia Hollingsworth contributed to this report.





