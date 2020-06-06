Temporary Restraining Order prohibits Denver police from using chemical agents or projectiles against peaceful protesters without supervisor approval

The temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by Judge R. Brooke Jackson applies to the city and county of Denver, and specifically to the Denver Police Department and those who assist the department.
The ruling came after four Denver residents who participated in protests after George Floyd's death filed a complaint Thursday challenging the use of chemicals and rubber bullets by the Denver Police Department during the protests.
The plaintiff's allegation in some cases, the Denver Police Department "violated his First Amendment right to freedom of expression and his Fourth Amendment right against excessive force by using pepper spray, pepper balls, bullets rubber, flashbang grenades and tear gas to punish the plaintiffs for demonstrating against police brutality. "
"By issuing this relief, I am not seeking to prevent officers from protecting themselves or their community," Jackson said in the ruling. "I seek to balance the constitutional rights of citizens with the ability of officers to do their job. However, the time has passed to rely solely on the good faith and discretion of the Denver Police Department and its colleagues in other jurisdictions."
Restrictions on the use of projectiles and chemical products.
Under the temporary restraining order, only on-site supervisors who have the rank of Captain or higher may authorize the use of non-lethal projectiles and chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray after personally witnessing "specific acts of violence or destruction of property."
Jackson also included additional stipulations for the use of non-lethal projectiles and chemical agents by officers. They include:
• Kinetic Impact Projectiles ("KIP") and all other non-lethal or less lethal projectiles can never be unloaded to target the head, pelvis or back.
• KIPs and all other non-lethal or non-lethal projectiles will not fire indiscriminately into a crowd.
• Non-Denver officers may not use any demonstration of force or weapon beyond what Denver authorizes for its own officers. Any non-Denver agent who is allowed or directed to deploy at the protests will be considered a Denver agent and the city can ensure that the officer limits his use of force to what is authorized.
• All officers deployed to demonstrations must have their cameras with the body recorded at all times, and may not intentionally obstruct the camera or recording.
• Chemicals or irritants (including pepper spray and tear gas) can only be used after issuing a dispersal order.
• Each and every order to disperse must be followed with adequate time for the target audience to comply, and officers must make room for a safe exit. If it appears that the intended audience was unable to hear the order, the order should be repeated before the use of chemical or irritant agents.
Request for modifications
Following the ruling, the Denver Police Department said in Twitter posts that it would comply with the order, but is asking the judge for some modifications.
"A federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) clarifying #DPD's use of non-lethal dispersing devices. In the meantime, we will comply with the judge's instructions, many of which are already in line with the use of force. consulted by our political community, "said the publication. "We are asking for modifications to the Order that take into account the limitations on staffing and body-use cameras so that the instructions can be operationalized."
On Friday night, the city and county of Denver filed an emergency motion to modify the temporary restraining order.
The motion asked the court to allow officers with the rank of lieutenant to authorize the deployment of chemical agents or shells in response to specific acts of violence or destruction of property due to staffing limitations.
"This is not feasible under the command structure of the Denver Police Department because there are currently only four police officers with the rank of Captain and one Commander responsible for the downtown area," the motion said.
The motion also asked to remove the requirement regarding body cameras, claiming that the order would prevent the department from receiving assistance from other agencies that do not have body cameras. The city also cited the technical limitations of body cameras as another reason to remove the requirement.