Temporary Restraining Order prohibits Denver police from using chemical agents or projectiles against peaceful protesters without supervisor approval







The temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by Judge R. Brooke Jackson applies to the city and county of Denver, and specifically to the Denver Police Department and those who assist the department.

The ruling came after four Denver residents who participated in protests after George Floyd's death filed a complaint Thursday challenging the use of chemicals and rubber bullets by the Denver Police Department during the protests.

The plaintiff's allegation in some cases, the Denver Police Department "violated his First Amendment right to freedom of expression and his Fourth Amendment right against excessive force by using pepper spray, pepper balls, bullets rubber, flashbang grenades and tear gas to punish the plaintiffs for demonstrating against police brutality. "

"By issuing this relief, I am not seeking to prevent officers from protecting themselves or their community," Jackson said in the ruling. "I seek to balance the constitutional rights of citizens with the ability of officers to do their job. However, the time has passed to rely solely on the good faith and discretion of the Denver Police Department and its colleagues in other jurisdictions."