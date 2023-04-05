Finn Little is an up-and-coming Australian actor who has already made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is best known for his roles in movies like Storm Boy and Those Who Wish Me Dead. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at ten facts about Finn Little, as well as answer some frequently asked questions about him.

Finn Little was born on June 9, 2006, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. He grew up in a family of actors and performers, which inspired him to pursue a career in acting. Little started in the entertainment industry at a young age, appearing in commercials and short films before landing his first significant role in the movie Storm Boy in 2019. Little’s breakout role came in 2021 when he starred alongside Angelina Jolie in the thriller movie Those Who Wish Me Dead. He played the role of Connor Casserly, a young boy who witnesses a murder and is pursued by the killers. Trim is a talented actor who can convey various emotions on screen. Despite his young age, he has been praised for his ability to bring depth and nuance to his performances. In addition to his acting career, Little is also passionate about environmental activism. He has worked with organizations such as Greenpeace Australia and the Australian Marine Conservation Society to raise awareness about environmental issues. Little is a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has cited Spider-Man as his favorite superhero. Little is also a talented athlete and enjoys playing soccer and tennis in his free time. Little has been recognized for his talent and hard work in the entertainment industry. In 2019, he won the Best Young Actor award at the Adelaide Film Festival for his role in Storm Boy. Little is represented by United Management, an Australian talent agency that also means other young actors such as Levi Miller and Ed Oxenbould. Little is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including the movie The Reckoning, which is currently in pre-production.

FAQs:

Q: How old is Finn Little? A: Finn Little was born on June 9, 2006, which makes him 16 years old as of 2022.

Q: What is Finn Little’s nationality? A: Finn Little is Australian.

Q: What movies has Finn Little been in? A: Finn Little has appeared in several movies, including Storm Boy and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Q: Who is Finn Little’s agent? A: Finn Little is represented by United Management, an Australian talent agency.

Q: Does Finn Little have any siblings? A: It is not publicly known if Finn Little has any siblings.

Q: What is Finn Little’s favorite TV show? A: It is not publicly known what Finn Little’s favorite TV show is.

Q: Does Finn Little have any pets? A: It is not publicly known if Finn Little has any pets.

Q: What is Finn Little’s favorite food? A: It is not publicly known what Finn Little’s favorite food is.

Q: What is Finn Little’s favorite movie? A: It is not publicly known what Finn Little’s favorite movie is.

Q: Is Finn Little on social media? A: Finn Little has an Instagram account (@finnlittleactor) with over 17,000 followers as of 2022.

In conclusion, Finn Little is a talented young actor who has already made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Despite his young age, he has already won critical acclaim for his performances and has a bright future ahead of him. With his passion for acting and environmental activism, Finn Little will continue making an impact both on and off-screen.