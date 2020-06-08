Ten racehorses die in a fiery crash on the New Jersey Turnpike

According to reports, ten racehorses died Sunday morning when the truck carrying them crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The fiery accident occurred around 3 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the East Windsor Turnpike, according to NJ.com, citing state police.

The driver of the truck pulling the horse trailer crashed into a concrete divider, according to the report.

As the driver and passenger escaped serious injury, all the horses perished.

Christophe Clement trained the animals and they were on their way to their New York barn when they died. according to a tweet sent by your stable's twitter account.

"This morning we learned from Sallee that a van carrying horses to our stable in New York caught fire," the tweet said.

“We understand that both drivers were admitted to the hospital, and that all the horses have passed. We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken: we are working to understand what happened. ”

Clement is a highly regarded coach who won the 2014 Belmont Stakes with Tonalist.

He has made more than $ 127 million in over 25 years as a coach, according to his website.