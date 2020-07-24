Tenants Fight As Congressional Hopes Of Relief Weaken

José Palma, a construction worker in Richmond, California, is one of them. The 40-year-old father of two has just started receiving regular hours after months without a job and owes him four months of back rent on a three-bedroom unit in addition to his August rent, a bill of about $ 8,000, He says.

"There is no solution at the moment," said Palma. "I must rent. I have to put food on the table for my children. It is stressful and everything is very difficult."

More than 26% of adults reported that they lost their rent or mortgage payment last month or had little or no confidence that their home could pay their next month's rent or mortgage on time in the most recent weekly survey of the Census.

House Democrats have proposed a $ 100 billion rental assistance program, but that aid is not included in current negotiations among Republicans in Congress over a new financial aid package.

"We are having an impending eviction crisis and Republicans are reportedly preparing a bill that will not keep families in their homes," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

"If we approve emergency rental assistance and extend the eviction moratorium, we would help families and individuals pay the bills, stay at home and stabilize the rental market and help property owners keep up with their taxes. and property mortgages. So once again I say to leader McConnell, to Senate Republicans, work with us to do something, "Schumer added.

The previous aid law passed in March established a national eviction moratorium, but only protected tenants living in federally subsidized or federally supported properties, and that protection runs out after July 24, though some agencies have extended the moratorium until the end of August for tenants renting single-family homes with federally backed mortgages.

City and state efforts that halted eviction procedures or provided emergency rental assistance have either expired or funds have been exhausted, and in some cases assistance programs were suspended when applications overwhelmed the system.

Some 23 million tenants are at risk of being evicted by September 30, according to a report by the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project and the Aspen Institute's Financial Security Program. According to the report, the people most vulnerable to being evicted are undocumented people, low-income tenants, and tenants of color.

Some tenants still work, but have difficulties

Kathy, a 51-year-old home health aide in Houston, owes the rent for June and July. Although Kathy has been able to remain employed, she works fewer hours and lost her second job at a restaurant. Now she only makes $ 800 a month, and her rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $ 700.

Kathy, who did not want her last name used for fear of retaliation from her landlord, says she has not yet received her $ 1,200 stimulus check. She was previously helped by a local rental assistance program, but only after being one of the lucky few who managed to reach the hotline.

"I tried a lot. I couldn't pass, I couldn't pass, because it was on a first-come, first-served basis," he said. "Once the money ran out, that was it."

Then there are tenants like Aleshi, a 30-year-old Georgia mother who was suspended from her job as a warehouse clerk in April. He also asked that his full name not be used for fear of retaliation from his management company.

Aleshi He started driving for the Lyft ridesharing company this week, but owes him $ 910 in back rent on his two-bedroom unit for July and has already gone through his savings and gotten into his 401k to keep up.

"I'm at my best," he said. "I know that the courts will open soon and I am pretty sure they are going to request an eviction."