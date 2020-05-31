Tenet is packed with more action than any other Christopher Nolan movie

Trailers for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet show a high-concept spy thriller featuring conspiracies that end in the world, shadowy operatives, and action-breaking reality. According to a new interview with Nolan and the film's lead actor, John David Washinton, the trailers only give a glimpse of the action to come, the filmmaker explained.

"The movie has more action than any other movie I've ever done. It has a lot of action sequences in which [John David Washington took the lead]. So it can do all kinds of different things. That athletics also gets in the way he walks down the street and the way he talks and moves. "

RELATED: Are the Beginning and the Beginning Connected? John David Washington weighs in

Coming from the guy who did the Dark Knight trilogy, the statement that Beginning We will take things even further in the action department makes us wonder what kind of violent show we will see in the new movie that would exceed the scenes of Batman fighting an army of ninjas, Gotham gangsters, and supervillains like Joker and Bane.

Beginning It plays with the concept of time reversal, where cause and effect are interchanged in small spaces of time, leading characters to play the same action multiple times with different results. Back in the trailers, we've seen a hands-on demonstration of this concept in the form of bullets returning from their targets and reattaching themselves to their weapons, ships moving in reverse, and cars overturning multiple times before magically straightening up. Knowing Christopher Nolan, this is all probably just a taste of what's to come. For actor Washington, playing such a strenuous role was as difficult as he wanted.

"There were times when I couldn't get out of bed. A couple of weeks later, I was worried, very worried that I couldn't finish this, and I didn't want to tell anyone because I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to die for this.' .

"It was like, in the NFL, I felt like I needed to be there every day to keep my job, and I felt the same way about this. This movie deserves it. Even if I break something, I'm not going to say anything to anyone until this is over. make ".

Clearly, everyone involved in making the film was very serious about giving their best, from Washington risking serious injury during the action scenes, to Nolan blowing up a real 747 plane for a plot sequence. All that hard work is sure to result in a memorable experience when the audience can finally see the movie.

While the film is slated to premiere on July 17, its fate is actually much more uncertain, with studios still mulling over the option of releasing big-budget movies in empty rooms due to the blockade, rather than releasing them online via from less money earning PVOD Nolan, who firmly believes that movies are a big-screen experience, has been pushing for a theatrical release to Beginning. And that's, hopefully, the format in which fans will finally be able to watch the movie. Esquire was the first to dismiss these quotes.

Topics: Principle