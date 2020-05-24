Tenet Star had script questions for Christopher Nolan every day

If you saw Christopher Nolan's most recent Tenet trailer and you were confused, you can take comfort in the fact that the people involved in making the film were no better in terms of understanding what was going on. Previously, Michael Caine, who plays a role in the movie, had admitted not understanding what the movie was about, and now lead actor John David Washington has revealed in an interview that he had to clarify the direction of the script every day. Movie set.

"Every day I had questions for him. But he was very kind and answered them very calmly and patiently. It was important that the actors could follow the story correctly so that we could tell it in the best way possible, and he was very patient with us. I say very politely (laughs). "

Nolan is known for making mind-blowing movies that play on the public's perception of what they see on screen. Tenet has long been promoted as the filmmaker's most ambitious project yet, which says something considering this is the creator of the dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk and Interstellar we are talking about.

The trailer of Beginning It certainly lives up to expectations in terms of having a complicated narrative, with references to a world war, time travel, time reversal, and the international world of espionage replete with double agents and hidden motivations. Washington was happy with the way the trailer teases the upcoming movie, even if it was surprised by the amount of story that was revealed in less than three minutes of filming.

RELATED: Summer Movies Will Live or Die Based on Christopher Nolan's Theatrical Release of Tenet

"It really is interesting, because there are only little nuggets of information and only crumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised (Nolan) was willing to reveal. And I love that he did it."

Very similar Start I did it with the technology of lucid dreaming, so you can determine, Beginning It explores a new form of technology that intersects in the field of science fiction despite being based on real physics. Time reversal is another name for retrocausality, where cause and effect take place in reverse order, leading to scenes in the trailer like a bullet hole leading the bullet to jump into its cartridge inside the gun. .

With the elements of time moving from one side to the other, it is not surprising that the actors have had difficulty following what was happening. Fortunately, Nolan stayed true to his vision and guided his team toward the successful completion of filming long before the closure of all major Hollywood film projects.

Now the next big question is when and where Beginning released. Christopher Nolan is working hard for a theatrical release, preferably in July, but it seems increasingly unlikely that this is possible. By releasing the trailer for the movie in FortniteThe filmmaker has shown that he is not above taking an unusual route to launch his work, so there is at least a chance that the film will be released in digital PVOD if a theatrical release proves impossible. However, it finally launches, you can bet the public will flock to see Christopher Nolan's latest offer.

Time is not up yet! Check out the newest trailer for @TENETFilm and an exclusive interview with John David Washington and @geoffkeighley at the top of every hour in Party Royale. Check it out on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/viEX4p5KhQ – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2020

Topics: Principle