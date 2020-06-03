Tenet Star John David Washington Becomes Green Lantern In New Fan Art

BossLogic's latest fan art transforms John David Washington Beginning Protagonist in a green lantern. As is often the case, the plot of Christopher Nolan's latest film is a well-kept secret before its release. Even the main character in Washington doesn't have a name of his own, with the official synopsis of Beginning simply referring to him as the protagonist with a capital "P". The latest trailer for the movie was just a little more insightful; In addition to confirming that the film takes place in the world of international espionage, he showed the protagonist of Washington using what he calls "investment of time" technology as part of a mission to prevent World War III.

In a sense, Washington's Beginning The character is a cross between James Bond and a superhero who gains the ability to waste time. Fanatical artists have been quick to figure that out, with BossLogic going to the extreme of turning the Washington Protagonist into Doctor Strange in a recent job. This particular art is based on a scene presented in the last Beginning trailer and television commercials, showing Washington learning to shoot a pistol in reverse (or, rather, catching bullets with his pistol) using the investment of time.

For your most recent Beginning Fan art, BossLogic has once again turned the Washington protagonist into a comic book superhero. Only this time, instead of wielding the Time Stone, he has a Green Lantern ring and a Lantern logo on his chest. Take a look below.

Now that the idea is out there, fans will no doubt pressure Washington to play a real Green Lantern (assuming they haven't started yet). There is a real possibility that he can too; the actor exploded with his HBO performances Ballers and Spike Lee & # 39; s BlacKkKlansman over the past five years, and its star should only continue to rise after Beginning hits theaters. There is so much a Green Lantern TV series in progress on HBO Max and a Green Lantern Corps movie being developed for the DCEU, so there may be plenty of opportunities for actors like Washington to play Lanterns (either John Stewart or another human lantern) in the years to come.

As for when Beginning will hit theaters, well that's the million dollar question right now. The film is still slated to tentatively premiere on July 17, but it may need to be delayed if the largest US markets. USA They haven't reopened their theaters by then. Every time it comes, there is little reason to think Beginning it won't be a success, at least, if the film's positive marketing response, combined with Nolan's track record at the box office, is an indicator. And when it does, it will provide more fuel for the fire when it comes to pitching fans to Washington as superheroes like Green Lantern.

