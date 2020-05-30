Tenet TV Spot teases time investment in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller

A new Beginning A television spot has been released for Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi thriller, sparking the mysterious use of time investment in the film. You can watch the TV spot now below!

Beginning It will be an international espionage thriller filmed in seven countries. John David WashingtonBlacKkKlansman) stars, with a supporting cast that includes Robert Pattinson (Good weather), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows) Dimple Kapadia (Fugly), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Avengers: Age of Ultron), Michael Caine (The dark knight rises) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk)

The film is written by Nolan and will use a mix of IMAX and 70mm film, which is something he has become famous for.

The director had his first impact in 2001 with his independent film. Memory. His next movie InsomniaIt was also a modest success. but it wasn't until The beginning of batman It hit theaters in 2005 when Nolan became a box office force in his own right. The prestige it was the last film by Nolan to raise less than $ 200 million worldwide. His other films include The dark knight, The dark knight rises, Start, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.

Nolan is producing Beginning along with partner Emma Thomas and is currently slated for a launch on July 17.