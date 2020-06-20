Tenino, Washington is printing wood money to help residents overcome the pandemic

In Tenino, a community of fewer than 2,000 people halfway between Seattle and Portland, residents who can demonstrate the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic can receive up to $ 300 per month in wood dollars, subsidized by a City Council grant program .

Wood dollars are not redeemable for cash [maximum change is 99 cents] and cannot be used to purchase alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or marijuana, which is legal in Washington state.

Many stores and restaurants in Tenino now accept this alternative currency, which can be exchanged for US dollars at City Hall.

"Basically we treat wood money like cash," Chris Hamilton, store manager for Tenino Market Fresh, told CNN. People have used the wooden bills to buy groceries and repair items at their store.

"With so many people who are in financial trouble right now and can't work, it definitely helps."

"The good thing is that he maintains business in the city," said Hamilton. "The currency is only good in Tenino, so it helps promote the small town and maintain the local business. It is a double victory for the people."

At the moment, Tenino has printed $ 10,000 wood bills, and so far a dozen people have qualified to participate in the program, according to Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier.

"I think people enjoy it and appreciate it," Fournier told CNN. "There is a direct and measurable economic aspect, but also an intangible spirit of creating hope," he added.

Local communities the size of Tenino face greater obstacles when it comes to receiving state and federal pandemic aid, according to Fournier, making the coin the city's response to the circumstances.

The Latin phrase engraved on the bills is intended to be translated as "we have handled it," Fournier explained.

"This is how we feel we have to do things around here, nobody comes to help. We have to step forward and do it on our own."

"You have to get up by the boots," Fournier said. "If we can inspire other communities to do that, we will all be better."

Renewed history

This is not the first time that the city of Tenino has resorted to printing its own money in times of economic hardship. It happened before, during the Great Recession.

The Tenino Wooden Dollar was first printed in December 1931 when the local Citizens Bank failed and all bank accounts were frozen, according to city historian Richard Edwards.

At the time, the coin was backed by the local Chamber of Commerce rather than the local government, and was the brainchild of local newspaper publisher Don Major, who intended to use his printing press for this purpose.

Residents could register up to 25% of their bank deposits with the Chamber of Commerce in exchange for the alternative currency, which was also made of wood, a material abundantly available in the Pacific Northwest. Tenino's first wooden coin circulated between 1931 and 1933, and later became a collector's item.

The fact that the new version of Tenino's dollar is also printed on wood has to do with the fact that this city "is very aware of history," Edwards told CNN.

Tenino's current wood dollars are printed with the same newspaper press from the 1890s that was used in the 1930s with custom engraving blocks.

The machine, which resides at the Tenino Depot Museum, has been used over the years to produce commemorative versions of the historic Tenino Wood Dollar for the collector market, organizations and special events, according to Edwards.

A novel type of script

Leonard Augsburger, project coordinator for the Newman Numismatic Portal project at the University of Washington at St. Louis, told CNN that currency alternatives and scrip were very popular during the Depression era, especially after the 1933 bank holiday ordered by President Roosevelt.

"There were thousands of various script issues during the Depression, often coming from local municipalities, chambers of commerce, boards of education, or businesses. They were across the country and people were used to seeing them," Augsburger said.

"In general, they were gone once people trusted banks and the normal money supply was back to normal."

The 2020 Tenino Wood Dollar is "really intriguing," according to Augsburger, because it's not the same as its Depression-era ancestor.

"This is more like food stamps, where the government gives you certificates that can be redeemed directly for food and basic needs."

While government assistance through social programs is well established, the Tenino wood dollar is a more direct way for a local government to provide direct aid to people while supporting local trade, according to Augsburger.

"Seeing this done very locally is novel."

Is it legal

The authority to print money resides with the federal government, and US dollars are the only legal tender in the country.

But is Tenino really printing money? Jesse Kraft, assistant curator of the American Numismatic Society, doesn't think so.

"No one will be responsible for this because they are not actually creating money, as legally defined. These are just tokens that are creating an economic stimulus," Kraft told CNN.

"The question arises: what is money? It really is something that someone is willing to spend and the other person is willing to accept," Kraft added.

According to Augsburger, the federal government is unlikely to worry about the Tenino currency unless much more is used.

"I don't think it will be prosecuted unless it really increases on a very, very large scale," he said.

"We know we are pushing the envelope," Tenino Fournier's mayor told CNN.

Fournier cited Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis 'interpretation of the states' freedom to "serve as a laboratory and test new social economy experiments without risk to the rest of the country," and the Tenth Amendment, which limits the powers of the government. federal to those expressly granted by the Constitution.

Based on these principles, Fournier told CNN that Tenino's micro-coin experiment is "as American as apple pie."

Creativity beyond borders.

As American as it is, the Tenino experiment is receiving attention not only from other states in the country, but from around the world, the mayor said. He has received inquiries from the media in Canada, New Zealand and Norway in the past few days.

"The global interest in this story is surprising and I sincerely hope that it inspires other communities to try out bold new ideas," Fournier told CNN.

The attention has also prompted donations from both foreign and domestic benefactors, according to Fournier.

"The generosity has been amazing."

Others are reaching out to buy Tenino wood dollars as collectibles.

"We are being bombarded with requests from people in the city who want to buy them, and they are offering seven times the face value."

If Tenino residents had to resell their wood dollars for profit, Fournier would still feel that the coin is serving its stated purpose.

"I still believe you have directly helped an individual who has been hurt by the pandemic."

His hope is that those profits will be reinvested in the local community.

"We preach localism as a religion," said Fournier.