Tennessee dog Augie celebrates his 20th birthday to become the oldest golden retriever in history





The baby, affectionately known as Augie, turned 20 years old, making her the oldest known Golden Retriever.

There have been reports of goldens living between 17 and 18 years old, and even some stories about 19-year-old goldens, but Augie is the first to hit 20, according to Golden Hearts, the blog that first shared the dog's story.

The rescue of GoldHeart's Golden Retrievers in Maryland confirmed the news, writing in a Faceook post that Augie is the "oldest known and oldest Golden Retriever!"

On April 24, Augie celebrated her twentieth birthday with her humans, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt, and their three furry brothers at their home in Oakland, Tennessee.