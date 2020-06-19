Tennessee lawmakers pass governor-backed heartbeat abortion bill

Early Friday morning, the Tennessee Senate passed the bill, 23-5, after the House passed it earlier, 68-17. Republicans control both houses.

Legislation effectively prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, from six weeks to 24 weeks of pregnancy. The bill would make exceptions to protect women's lives, but not in cases of rape or incest. Post-viability abortions, which are around 24 weeks, are already illegal in Tennessee, except in cases where the woman's life is in danger.

It occurs when several red states have passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of forcing a broad judicial challenge to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Tennessee bill punishes abortion providers with up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 10,000. It also prohibits an abortion where the doctor knows that the woman is seeking an abortion because of the race, sex, or diagnosis of the child indicating Down syndrome.

Under the bill, a doctor would have to inform the pregnant woman of gestational age, perform an ultrasound and display the images, and check for a fetal heartbeat and play it aloud before continuing. The woman may refuse to see the images or hear the heartbeat.

The bill also requires abortion providers who provide more than 50 abortions a year to post notices that drug abortion involving a two-drug process could be reversed if the second pill is not taken, though claims of possible reversal of abortion "are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards," according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

At least eight other states, with Republicans in control of the legislature, passed abortion restrictions last year based on gestational limits. The judges have blocked all the laws that have been adopted in the challenges at the state level.

Tennessee Republicans recognized this legislation as a "risk," so to protect against legal challenges and if a court rejects the six-week ban, the bill includes a "ladder" provision, which would trigger new bans. , adding two additional weeks of gestation if the previous law is rejected by the courts.

Speaking to CNN later, Democratic Senate Leader Jeff Yarbro denounced the Republicans' decision to pass the bill around midnight, calling it "the most appalling departure from democratic norms I have seen while serving in the legislature".

According to Yarbro, until the passage of the bill, the Capitol building was closed to the public and the Senate had suspended its rules. Yarbro also claimed that the bill was never printed in any public notice or calendar for the Senate this month.

Yarbro told CNN that the Senate had only planned to tackle legislation that was urgent, related to the coronavirus, or necessary to pass the budget. And because of that, he said, Democrats were not given enough time to examine the 60-page bill, propose amendments, or participate in questioning.

CNN has reached out to Republican Senate leader Jack Johnson, who was the main sponsor of the Senate bill, but has received no response.

The Tennessee Civil Liberties Union promised a legal challenge on Friday, calling the measure a "dangerous and unconstitutional bill."

"It is a shame that in the face of a true public health crisis, Tennessee politicians wasted their time with this last-minute move to attack abortion access before closing the store this session," said Acting President of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement Friday.

The president and chief executive officer of the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood, Ashley Coffield, said the vote came after "weeks of Senate leadership making public statements that they would not accept this bill."

Last year, the Tennessee House passed a bill, but it did not pass the state Senate.

Republican Governor Bill Lee proposed this new legislation in January and said at the time, "I believe that all human life is precious and we have a responsibility to protect it."

Lee celebrated passage of the bill on Friday, calling it the "strongest pro-life law in our state's history."

"One of the most important things we can do to be pro-family is protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our state, and there is no one more vulnerable than the unborn," Lee wrote on Twitter.

The governor has 10 days to sign the bill, issue a veto, or allow it to become law without his signature. CNN has reached out to Lee's office for comment.