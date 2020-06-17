Tennessee MP thanks 2 black women for buying him breakfast at Cracker Barrel: & # 39; BLM but also yours

A deputy from central Tennessee thanks two women who paid for their breakfast Tuesday morning, and the note they left is making an impression.

Sumner County Patrol Deputy Jody McDowell said that just minutes after receiving his food at Cracker Barrel, his waitress said "I was told to give you this" and handed him a note.

The note says: “BLM But also yours. Thanks for your service. Paid breakfast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDowell said two African American women who were sitting in the dining room got up to leave, but wanted to stop at their table and thanked him for his service before returning to Baltimore.

McDowell does not know the names of the women, but he said he appreciated the kind gesture.

Click for more information on Fox 17 Nashville.