Tennessee must allow all registered voters to cast their vote by mail amid the coronavirus, according to the judge's rules

A Davidson County judge ruled Thursday that the state of Tennessee must provide its 4.1 million registered voters with a mail-in voting option, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has ruled that recent limitations on absentee voting during the pandemic constitute "an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution," according to The Associated Press.

Republican Reportingly, Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office had believed that fear of spreading or catching COVID-19 would not be enough for the judge to issue a vote-by-mail order. The state, which is likely to appeal the decision, also argued that the new system could not be established in time for the November elections.

Voters will have the option to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, if they prefer, the AP reported.

"However, when using industry-recognized standard assumptions, the evidence states that the resources are there to provide expanded temporary access to mail-in-voting in Tennessee during the pandemic if the State provides leadership and motivation as they have made other states. " the judge wrote in his decision.

This news comes about a week after the Texas Supreme Court ruled that lack of immunity to coronavirus does not qualify as a disability under state law and cannot be used as a reason to vote by mail.

A fully Republican state Supreme Court sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a petition to order local officials to comply with state laws regarding mail ballots, after a Court of Appeals ruled that anyone in Travis County who requested a ballot could obtain one. , according to FOX 7 in Austin.

President Trump He touted the ruling as a "big win" on Twitter last Wednesday and called the push for mail ballots "dangerous."

"The Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to COVID-19 alone is not enough to vote by mail," he wrote, including a link to a Dallas News story. "Big win in Texas in the dangerous mail voting scam!"

