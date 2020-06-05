Tennessee must allow everyone to vote by mail amid virus, judge says

Tennessee must give all of its 4.1 million registered voters the option to cast ballots by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, a judge ruled Thursday.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that state absentee voting limits during the pandemic constitute "an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution." The judge wrote that any eligible voter can obtain an absentee ballot to avoid contracting or passing COVID-19 in the "next election during the pendency of the pandemic circumstances."

The decision reverses a determination by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office that fear of unintentionally contracting or spreading the virus at the ballot box would not qualify someone to vote by mail. The state argued that such an expansion would not be feasible for the 2020 elections, citing lack of money, personnel and equipment to increase voting by mail, among other concerns.

The decision requires the state "to prominently post on its websites and disseminate to county election officials that voters who do not wish to vote in person due to the COVID-19 virus situation are eligible to request an absentee ballot for mail or that such voters still have the option to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day. "

The judge wrote that the state has taken an "unapologetic" position and has relied on "strangely biased" assumptions, including the assumption that 100% of registered voters to vote absentee, if everything is allowed, go against from your own expert and industry standards. Meanwhile, eleven other states have taken a "power to do" approach by easing voting-by-mail restrictions for the 2020 election, while two-thirds of states have allowed everyone to vote by mail for years, Lyle wrote.

"However, when using industry-recognized standard assumptions, the evidence states that the resources are there to provide expanded temporary access to mail-in-voting in Tennessee during the pandemic if the State provides leadership and motivation as they have made other states. " the judge wrote.

Hargett spokeswoman Julia Bruck said the fight is expected to lead to an appeal. The attorney general's office criticized the court's decision for not adequately considering "extensive security measures" within the state's COVID-19 electoral plan.

"It is yet another judicial decision that replaces legislation passed by the people's elected officials with their own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis," said Attorney General Herbert. Slatery in a statement.

Tennessee has more than a dozen categories that qualify someone for an absentee ballot, from being sick to being 60 or older.

Republican-led legislature and Republican Gov. Bill Lee have scrapped the idea of ​​offering absentee ballots to all voters, and lawmakers vote against Democratic expansion proposals more than once this week as they meet during times of pandemic.

Instead, state election officials have recommended preparations as if all of the 1.4 million registered voters 60 and older, about 1 in 3 registered voters, cast ballots by mail in the August 6 primaries. Historically, Tennessee has historically seen less than 2.5% of the votes cast by mail, the state said.

Several states that have refused have been sued, including Texas, where a federal judge last month ordered absentee voting be available to any voter in the pandemic.

Tennessee's turnout was 14% in the August 2016 primaries, after nearly 62% for the November 2016 general election, with the presidential election. In the 2018 non-presidential year, approximately 30% of registered voters attended the August primaries and 54% in the November elections.

The August elections in Tennessee will be another test case, as the US states. USA They are trying to safely prepare for the fall general election highlighted by President Donald Trump's reelection bid, who has been strongly against opening absentee voting to everyone during the pandemic.

The state lawsuits were directed by # UpTheVote901 and by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee.

"This is a great victory for voting rights," said Dale Ho, director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project. "This decision removes the excuse requirement for the 2020 election, which means Tennesseeers will not have to risk their health to vote."

The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under the Act and the Campaign Legal Center have filed a similar federal lawsuit.