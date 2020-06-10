Tennessee Police Chief tells officers they must now intervene when others are abusing their authority





"Each member of the department has an individual responsibility to intervene and prevent any other member from committing an illegal or inappropriate act, including but not limited to acts of brutality, abuse of process, abuse of authority and any other criminal act or serious violation of rules and department procedures, "says the policy. "Successful intervention does not negate the duty to inform."

Failure to intervene will result in disciplinary action, Roddy said.

"I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but I also know what is in the hearts and character of its officers," it said in a statement.