Tennessee Police Chief tells officers they must now intervene when others are abusing their authority

"Each member of the department has an individual responsibility to intervene and prevent any other member from committing an illegal or inappropriate act, including but not limited to acts of brutality, abuse of process, abuse of authority and any other criminal act or serious violation of rules and department procedures, "says the policy. "Successful intervention does not negate the duty to inform."
Failure to intervene will result in disciplinary action, Roddy said.
"I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but I also know what is in the hearts and character of its officers," it said in a statement.
"I look forward to the upcoming talks and encourage the inclusion of many representatives to include community leaders, the police, and some of those who have voiced their concerns in recent days."
In the Chattanooga Police Department's memorandum on the new duty to intervene in politics, Roddy also highlighted the department's existing policy that requires officers to warn suspects before using lethal force.
"An officer, after giving verbal notice to the suspect of his or her identity as a police officer, may use or threaten to use force that is reasonably necessary to bring about the arrest of a person suspected of a criminal act who resists or escapes arrest; a Officer may use lethal force to make an arrest only if all other reasonable means of capture have been exhausted or are not available, and when possible, the officer has notified his identity as such and has warned that lethal force may be used. unless resistance or flight ceases, "says the policy.
That policy has been part of the department's use of force policy for more than 20 years, according to the memo.