Tennessee police officer has part of finger bitten by drunk suspect armed with 2 knives, police say

A drunk suspect carrying two knives is accused of biting part of the little finger of a Tennessee police officer during his arrest, authorities said, according to reports.

The officer's finger could not be surgically repaired, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Alex Jessee, 36, of Virginia, faces multiple charges after police said he bit several officers, resisted arrest and used an electric pistol on one of them.

Kingsport, Tennessee, police responded at 6:40 p.m. On Saturday, a call came in about an intoxicated person in an apartment complex, where they found Jessee sweating, acting erratically and speaking with "incoherent thoughts," according to a police report.

Jessee claimed to be the owner of the property, but property officials disputed the claim, police said. Residents told police that the suspect had been wandering around the apartment complex and became aggressive when asked what he was doing, according to WJHL-TV from Johnson City.

During a review, police said they found that Jessee was carrying a fixed blade and a pocket knife. During the interrogation, Jessee became aggressive and began resisting arrest, police said.

An altercation ensued between the suspect and the two responding officers, resulting in Jessee biting the top of an officer's left little finger, according to the station.

The suspect then managed to remove a stun gun from the other officer, before using it on them, police said. Then he bit that officer in one of his arms.

Jessee was finally subdued while continuing to bite and kick, according to the report. An officer's patrol was also damaged during the altercation, police added, according to WJHL-TV.

Both the suspect and the injured officer were taken to area hospitals, according to the report. Police added that the officer's finger part was recovered but could not be tied, the station reported.

Jessee was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism, and public intoxication.