Tennessee rescue dog alerts owner to next-house fire and saves sleeping family

A rescue dog in Tennessee became a hero on July 4 after alerting its owner to the fire in a house next door and saving a family who slept inside.

Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was barking "frantically and unusually" at the door of owner Jeff LeCates' home in Franklin, about 34 miles south of Nashville, on Saturday night, according to a news release from the fire Department.

TENNESSEE DOG BIRTHDAYS 20 YEARS, SETS RECORD FOR OLDEST LIVING GOLD RECOVERER IN HISTORY

When LeCates opened the door to investigate, Roux ran out. LeCates followed him and saw his neighbor's house on fire.

LeCates knocked on his door, waking up the family of three still inside. They escaped with their pets unharmed. LeCates used a garden hose to fight the flames until firefighters arrived.

Franklin Fire Chief Andy King said the consumer fireworks, which are illegal in Franklin, caused the fire.

Video evidence showed that the fire started outside the home at approximately 10:20 p.m., about an hour after the owner released fireworks with his trash and other combustible materials, King said.

The fire caused damage estimated at $ 50,000, according to the statement.

In a twist of fate, Roux and LeCates would never have met if it wasn't for the woman who lives in the house that caught fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is a hairdresser and the reason LeCates adopted Roux 15 months earlier, according to the statement. She knew that Roux was a breed similar to the LeCates German Shepherd that had died. She helped LeCates adopt Roux, who needed a good home.