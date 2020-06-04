Tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff, 16, protests racial injustice in Florida and urges audience to vote

Tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff used her growing platform Wednesday to speak at a protest in Florida.

Gauff, 16, joined the protesters at Pompey Beach and marched to Delray Beach to demonstrate in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and against police brutality, according to the Palm Beach Post.

She told the crowd that she thought it was "sad" that she was here protesting the same thing her grandmother was protesting decades ago.

"I think it is sad that he is here protesting the same as her, more than 50 years ago," Gauff said. "You must not be silent, because if you choose silence, you choose the side of the oppressor."

Gauff added: "We have to understand that this has been going on for years … He was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed." So why am I here at 16 and still demanding change?

Martin was shot dead in Miami Gardens, Florida by George Zimmerman.

She urged attendees to vote if they want to make a change.

“Yes, we are all here protesting, and I am not old enough to vote, and it is in your hands to vote for my future, the future of my brother and yours. So that's one way to make changes, "he said, according to USA Nowadays.

Third, you must use your voice, no matter how big or small your platform is, you must use your voice. I saw a quote from Dr. [Martin Luther] King that said: "The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people." Therefore, you should not be silent. If you choose silence, you choose the side of the oppressor. "

Gauff's tennis season was postponed due to the coronavirus. He burst onto the scene at Wimbledon and the US Open. USA With some shocking surprises.