Tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili accused of assaulting his ex-wife

Nikoloz Basilashvili, who is ranked 27th in the world, was charged with violence against Neli Dorokashvili last month after a disagreement, according to a statement from the Georgia Prosecutor's Office.

Basilashvili was released on bail for 100,000 Georgian Lari ($ 31,300) and is due to return to court on July 16 for the next hearing. An investigation into the criminal case is ongoing.

In a statement on Basilashvili's Facebook page published after he posted bail, his legal representatives said the allegations are "false and totally unfounded." The couple, who have a five-year-old son, divorced last year.

"We would like to assure fans of Nikoloz Basilashvili that the video footage that has already been presented in court evidences our client's position and completely frees him from the above-mentioned false accusations," said a statement from the attorneys.

However, Dorokashvili's lawyer says there is evidence to back up his claims.

"There are people who are witnesses to their relationship. There are some video and audio records. There are also some transcripts, phone text message dialogues, etc.," Ana Abashidze told CNN.

"Unfortunately, the media covered the issue unfairly and the vast majority of Georgia's population supported Basilashvili, not because of the aspects of the case, just because of Basilashvili's reputation and because of his sex."

"But we are still trying to do everything possible to defend a young woman who is morally judged by the Georgian community."

Basilashvili became the first Georgian to win an ATP Tour title with victory in Hamburg, Germany in 2018.

He has won two more titles, including a defense of his crown in Hamburg last year.

"Nikoloz Basilashvili is deeply saddened by the false accusations and the terrible experience he had to go through in the past few days; he also regrets the inconvenience for all the friends and family who have been involved," the statement by his lawyers continued.

"At the same time, he would like to express his gratitude to the general public for his unconditional support, and he will demonstrate his total innocence and allow the whole truth to prevail."

Neither Basilashvili nor his legal representative responded to CNN's request for comment. In a Facebook post on May 28, Basilashvili's lawyer Irma Chkadua said the lawyers will no longer comment to the media.

"We would like to affirm that (the) Georgian Tennis Federation has always condemned any form of violence," said a statement from the national governing body for sport.

"The incident involving Nikoloz Basilashvili is currently under police investigation and GFT will refrain from announcing its position on the matter or commenting until the investigation is completed."

The ATP did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNN.

The Tour is currently suspended until July 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic.