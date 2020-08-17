tens-of-thousands-gather-in-minsk-to-protest,-as-lukashenko-holds-rival-demonstration

(CNN) An enormous crowd of protesters gathered in Minsk Sunday to demand a new presidential election in Belarus, while the embattled President Alexander Lukashenko held a smaller rival demonstration nearby.

These scenes followed longtime leader Lukashenko’s contested victory in last Sunday’s election, which independent observers have criticized for not being free and fair.

Although there was no official count, CNN crew in the Belarusian capital estimated that around 50,000 people were attending the opposition protest as of 3 pm local time.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, gave a speech to government supporters a few streets away.

CNN’s team in Minsk estimated that less than 10,000 people were at the pro-government rally, far fewer than the 65,000 cited by the country’s Interior Ministry.