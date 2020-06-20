Tension in Tulsa before Trump rally

They are gearing up for a tension-tinted June 15 weekend in a small town that has attracted national attention. Just a stone's throw from where these men practice, President Donald Trump will take the stage on Saturday for his first rally since the Covid-19 outbreak.

All men are native to Tulsa following the principles of the original Black Panther movement, which was created in 1966 as a force to create social reform. In that sense, they are advocating against the oppression of blacks. Although the small group is made up of less than a dozen men and is not affiliated with any national movement, they hope to keep the peace by using de-escalation tactics if the concentration drops to chaos.

"This is unity, this is brotherhood. We all come from these streets here," Akono Bey, a member of the group, told CNN. "We have all dealt with the same problems. We all want something better for our children here. And the only way to improve is to do better."

As Tulsa prepares for Trump's visit, civic leaders and others here are aware of the city's troubled history of racial violence, while cautiously awaiting the potential of the Black Lives Matter movement. Many are concerned about Trump's visit, but are also curious if this is the time that Tulsa will consider its complex racial history.

Greg Robinson, a Tulsan native who is running to become the first black mayor in the city's history, says he is learning a lot from young people. But he understands that some might view them with some degree of fear, given the frequency with which young blacks are depicted.

The men have read reports of outside agitators, including white supremacists, disrupting protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death. They believe this devalues ​​the Black Lives Matter movement, and they say they will be on the lookout for possible problems as President Trump descends on his city. Although the movement is unarmed, Oklahoma residents have the right to bear arms. However, they say it is only because of the need for self-defense.

"They are much more peaceful than society and the media want you to believe," said Robinson, referring to the group. "They want an education, they want economic opportunities. They want the space to be able to express themselves and not feel like they have the police around their necks."

Lasting emotional trauma

Like many American cities, Tulsa has experienced well-publicized controversies between the local police department and the black community.

Earlier this month, police arrested two teens for jaywalking after walking down the middle of a street that had no sidewalks. Police body camera images and video of an eyewitness show some of the interaction between officers and teens.

In a video filmed by a passerby, one of the officers is seen leaning in his police car where he had placed one of the handcuffed teenagers. After a few seconds, the officer is seen kicking the car. Moments later, that officer throws the handcuffed teenager out of the car onto the sidewalk.

In the police dash camera video posted by the Tulsa Police Department, an officer can be seen searching the pocket of the teenager who had been placed in the front seat of the police car. A few minutes later, the officer can be seen kicking his legs as the teenager fights.

Although the children were eventually released, and the Tulsa Police Department announced an investigation, the lasting emotional trauma from incidents like this is often deeper than some believe, Robinson says.

"A white boy wakes up and says, 'What do I want to do today?' And a black boy wakes up and says, 'What can I do today?' Said Robinson.

He hopes that as mayor he can clear the way in a city with a long history of racial violence, dating back to the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, which destroyed the Black Greenwood District and killed about 300 black residents.

"When you look and think that we are on the twilight of the centennial of the Tulsa massacre, and no descendant of a victim has yet received justice," said Robinson. "There are still families who are being victims of police violence, and justice is not found."

& # 39; Rally cry & # 39; for alt-right?

Anissia West is an educator and activist who has also lived in Tulsa all her life. A descendant of Creek Freedmen, former African slaves to Muscogee Creek tribal members, West says it is crucial for Tulsa to consider its past as it looks to the future, beginning with President Trump's rally this weekend.

She says she should have moved the rally to a different weekend.

"Juneteenth is quite a weekend celebration. It could start on Thursday and last until Sunday," he said.

She says Trump's decision to demonstrate in Tulsa, not far from the site of such a deadly racial massacre, is more than a coincidence.

"I can't help but see it as more than an act of terrorism," he said. "He knows that if he believes he is racist or not, he knows that KKK members and other far-right organizations are following him and that they will see what he is doing as a cry of protest."

Although West is appalled at the President's visit, she says she has never been prouder of her city and her response to the police murder of George Floyd.

"I have spent years protesting in Tulsa and elsewhere in Oklahoma with very low turnout," said West. "I was mad at Tulsa because we tend to do what we call & # 39; Tulsa nice & # 39 ;, where we fight for something, but we are also going to have a barbecue. This time it was different."

West is heading to a popular spot in the Greenwood district, where a large mural commemorates the neighborhood that was once known as Black Wall Street, at some point the beacon of hope for life for blacks.

"This is a sacred space," he said. "We know this is a space where buildings were destroyed. People died here. But the spirit is still here. But we are still here, and we will continue to build, and we will not go anywhere."