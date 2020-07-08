Tensions among Vox employees erupt on Twitter after the journalist signs a letter to & # 39; cancel culture & # 39;

Several Vox employees turned to Twitter after journalist Matthew Yglesias signed the open letter denouncing "cancel culture."

Yglesias was one of 150 signatories, including other liberal writers, teachers, and activists who came together to defend the civil debate in the face of social media claims that have become ubiquitous in recent years.

However, general Vox critic Emily VanDerWerff did publish a letter of her own that she had written to Vox editors expressing concerns about Yglesias's inclusion in the anti-cancellation culture charter.

"As a trans woman who highly values ​​her position at Vox and the support the publication has given her through the emotional and physical turmoil of the transition, I was deeply saddened to see the signature of Matt Yglesias in Harper's weekly letter," VanDerWerff started. to the editors. "Matt, of course, is entitled to his own opinion, and I know he is a more nuanced thinker than the letter would suggest. He has never been more than kind to me and has often supported my work publicly, for which I am extremely grateful." .

"But the letter, signed as is by several prominent anti-trans voices and containing as many dog ​​whistles to anti-trans positions as it does, ideally would not have been signed by anyone at Vox, let alone one of the most prominent people in our publication. "

VanDerWeff told the editors that Yglesias' signing in the letter "makes me feel less secure at Vox" and stated that it makes his job "a little more difficult" since, as he suggests, readers "will equate my positions with his. "

"I don't want Matt to be reprimanded or fired or even asked to present an apology … But I do want to make it clear that those beliefs cost him nothing," he continued. "I'm used to hearing it from people who think my own lived experiences pale in comparison to their own momentary discomfort on social media. I'm sorry to find Matt among those voices."

Another Vox staff member, Aja Romano, similarly condemned "everyone who signed" the letter, although he did not name Yglesias by name.

"It sucks today. Harper's letter is a network of dehumanizing transphobic whispers disguised as reasoned intellectual debate," Romano wrote. "All who signed it have contributed to the real harm that their legion of transphobic signatories has caused to real trans people, especially teenagers."

She continued on Wednesday: "Yesterday 3 trans Vox writers spoke out against Harper's list, and all of us have been directly attacked (and harassed as a result) by one of the writers on it. Just us, there are no other critics of the list. I want to be very clear about who benefits and who doesn't from this & # 39; debate & # 39; ".

Vox chief foreign editor Jennifer Williams offered a more nuanced version of the incident.

"Harper's letter is revealing a deeper theme: do we judge the opinions / arguments about its merits or who makes them? Does signing a letter mean that you endorse the letter? Yes. Does it mean that you also support the opinions of those who They also choose to sign it? That's the question here, "Williams tweeted.

Williams later explained: "I thought that signing a declaration defending the principle of liberalism would not be controversial, particularly for journalists. But based on the reactions, that is not the case, hence my attempt to articulate what appears to be the core of the debate. " "

The founder and general editor of Ezra Klein Vox seemed to allude to the open letter, saying: "Many debates that they sell themselves as about freedom of expression are actually about power. And there is * a lot * power to claim , and wait, the mantle of the defender of freedom of expression. "

That elicited a response from Yglesias, who asked Klein, "Should I respond to this with a concrete example or follow through on my commitments to you?"

Since then, Yglesias has removed his own tweet.

Klein dismissed critics who suggested he would reprimand his colleague: "The idea that I would try to get Matt, literally my oldest co-founder and friend in journalism, to be fired for this letter is dismissible."

"I asked Matt, and others on Vox, not to subtute his colleagues. My mistake here is to read it as a subtitle for him, when it honestly wasn't," said Klein.

Yglesias also attempted to "de-escalate" the exchange.

"No one is losing their job and I think I have said what I think very clearly on this subject," wrote Yglesias. "I'm just trying to move on to other things instead of endless rounds of disputes on Twitter."

Vox senior vice president and chief editor Lauren Williams offered a forceful response to the tensions that have been publicly manifested.

"Proof that Twitter is not real life: In real life, I am Vox's EIC and the boss," said Williams. "I don't tweet, so people who don't know or work with me seem to think that a variety of other people wield that power."

Vox Media did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Yglesias previously declined to comment.

Yglesias, along with the author of "Harry Potter" J.K. Rowling, New York Times opinion team editor Bari Weiss, political activist Noam Chomsky, New York Times columnists David Brooks and Michelle Goldberg, CNN presenter Fareed Zakaria and The Atlantic writer David Frum, are They attached to the piece titled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate" that was published Tuesday in Harper & # 39; s Magazine.

"Our cultural institutions face a moment of judgment," begins the letter. "Powerful protests for racial and social justice are leading to backward demands for police reform, along with broader calls for greater equality and inclusion in our society, especially in higher education, journalism, philanthropy and the arts.

"But this necessary reckoning has also intensified a new set of moral attitudes and political commitments that tend to weaken our rules for open debate and tolerance of differences in favor of ideological conformity. By applauding the first development, we also lift our voices against the second, "he continued.

While the letter calls President Trump a "real threat to democracy," it also warns that the resistance must not "harden on its own kind of dogma or coercion," and insists that an "intolerant climate" has affected both sides. down the hall.

"The free exchange of information and ideas, the soul of a liberal society, is becoming increasingly restricted," the letter explains. "While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censorship is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a fad for public shame and ostracism, and a tendency to dissolve political issues. complex in blinding moral blindness. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But now it is all too common to hear calls for rapid and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. " .

Amidst a media calculation of accusations of racism or sexism, the letter states the need to "preserve the possibility of bona fide disagreements without dire professional consequences."

The letter has sparked a backlash in the media and activist circles on Twitter.