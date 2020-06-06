Tensions between China and Zambia flare up again after three Chinese businessmen were killed and burned

But CCTV footage seized by police and seen by CNN revealed a brutal afternoon of carnage.

At noon on Sunday, May 24, three Zambian attackers with iron bars entered the gardens from a Chinese-owned textile warehouse in Lusaka. Police said they were pretending to be potential customers.

But the trio did not want to do business.

Over the next 17 minutes, CCTV footage shows that two men and a woman were beaten to death in the yard, before dragging their bodies to the adjacent warehouse.

That's where the footage ends. According to police, the attackers dismembered their bodies and used flammable materials from the Blue Star clothing business to set their bodies and building on fire, burning them so severely that it took three days for Zambian authorities to recover their charred remains from the rubble.

Before fleeing, the attackers stormed the property. for valuables. Police found a bloodstained machete.

The appalling murder of Cao Guifang, 52, the wife of the textile store owner, who was in his hometown of Jiangsu in eastern China when the attack occurred, and his two employees, Bao Junbin, 58, and Fan Minjie, 33, came at the end of a week as anti-Chinese sentiment in the Zambian capital was approaching a boiling point.

In the days leading up to the murder, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa had accused Chinese chiefs in the capital of "recharged slavery," used the derogatory term "Chinese," and, fueling racial divisions, reminded the public in a video. Posted on his Facebook account that "Black Zambians did not originate coronaviruses. It originated in China."

While the police have not directly linked the murder to anti-Chinese sentiment, the crime was a reminder of the violent outbursts that some Chinese have faced while living in Zambia, a key partner for China in its coveted Belt and Road project.

"Even some of the people who stayed here for more than 20 years have also been surprised by these kinds of criminal activities," says Eric Shen, a Chinese businessman who has been living in Zambia for more than a decade.

Forced quarantine

Zambia reported its first cases of coronavirus on March 18. Like much of Africa, the initial infections did not come from China, but from Europe, after a couple who had recently returned from a trip to France imported the virus.

The Central African nation went into partial closure, closed borders, did business, and implemented rules of social distancing.

As the pandemic wreaked havoc on Zambia's economy, reports began to emerge that some Chinese companies were challenging closure measures, either by continuing to serve Chinese customers or to quarantine Zambian workers within their installations.

Mayor Sampa started a campaign to expose such cases.

On May 18, Sampa close a chinese restaurant , which he had reportedly denied Zambian customers for selling products labeled in Chinese and not in English, as prescribed by law. A few days later, he revoked a Chinese barber's license for " discriminating against blacks

After those raids, Sampa posted a video of himself breaking into Chinese managers dining at a truck assembly factory , where workers were allegedly told to live on-site during the pandemic and not to return to their families, so that they could continue to work without risking infection in the community.

"We found Zambian workers forced to sleep in a small container (six people in one container) with mattresses lying on the floor," Sampa wrote on Facebook.

In the video, a Chinese manager replies, "We don't allow them to go home because of the crown problem."

Sampa responds: "Chinaman … (no) there is no excuse to enslave them."

On the same day, Sampa visited a cement factory, where he said the workers had been detained for two months.

When a Chinese boss explains in the video that Sampa posted on Facebook of the visit that inside the plant, all the workers were unable to leave, Sampa responds "That is illegal. You are holding them hostage. That is slavery."

A Zambian employee at the cement factory told CNN: "Our (Chinese) bosses asked us to stay and work from here until the coronavirus ends because they fear we may get it from the community and bring it to our workplace.

"But they provide us with food, mosquito nests and mattresses where we sleep. We slept like in a camp … but some of our colleagues who refused have been fired and will reapply once the company reopens."

Another Zambian employee from the same company claimed that his Chinese boss threatened to beat him if he refused to stay. "We were forced by our Chinese bosses and they threatened to hit you if you refused. This is how some of us ran away, right now, we just want the government to help us reclaim our unpaid wages," he said.

When CNN contacted the factory, an employee who declined to give his name denied the allegations of wrongdoing.

"We are not holding them as prisoners, we are just protecting them from this crown disease," he said. "Workers are paid more for sleeping on the floor."

He did not mean how much extra had been provided, but one employee said workers are typically paid 1,600 Zambian kwacha ($ 95) per month.

Rekindled old fires

The Chinese presence in Zambia has been controversial for decades.

In 2005, an explosion in a mine near Chambeshi, a town in the Zambian copper belt, killed dozens of Zambian workers. Five years later, two Chinese managers opened fire on Zambian workers protesting poor working conditions at the Collum coal mine. In 2012, Zambian workers killed a Chinese supervisor at the same mine.

The incidents attracted worldwide media attention and have often been presented as evidence of poor Chinese labor standards, not only in Zambia but across the African continent.

So when the issue of Zambian workers forced to quarantine by Chinese bosses during the pandemic came up, "it rekindled some of the old sentiment people had against Chinese employers," says Kanenga Haggai, a professor in the Department of Development Studies. of the University. from Zambia and a doctoral candidate at the Southeast University in China. "If it is not managed well, it has the potential to ruin China's relations with Zambia, on a person-to-person level."

Today, China trades more with Zambia than any other country in Africa except Kenya. In 2018, bilateral trade exceeded $ 5 billion.

However, although Zambian exports to China are considerable, thanks to its copper production, what many common Zambians see on the ground is the penetration of the Chinese and companies in their country. The main infrastructure projects, including airports, roads and dams in Zambia, have been built by Chinese or related state companies.

"Zambians feel that China is slowly taking over their lands and businesses, and that the Chinese are now receiving privileged treatment from government officials," says Haggai. "We have seen that many Chinese are acquiring large tracts of land."

such as raising chickens and managing restaurants and lounges, which have traditionally been his domain. Chinese influence is a political lightning rod issue in the country. In 2018, a Lusaka politician proposed building a city in China, where Chinese expatriates would be restricted from doing their small business, after Zambians complained on foreigners participating in their tradessuch as raising chickens and managing restaurants and lounges, which have traditionally been his domain.

Before that, in 2006, the late Zambian politician Michael Sata claimed that 80,000 Chinese They were "infesting" Zambia when he ran for the presidency in a xenophobic campaign, which led to racial attacks on Chinese-led workplaces. Chinese merchants had to barricade their stores against looter attacks. The actual number of Chinese in the country is much less.

While Sata had threatened to recognize Taiwan as an independent state before taking office, when he finally became president, on his fourth attempt in 2011, he embraced China as "Zambia's all-weather friend" and abandoned his promises. campaign.

Mayor Sampa is Sata's nephew, and he probably understands how well a hard line with China will play with voters.

In a time of intense racial tension worldwide, Haggai says Sampa must be cautious in the language he uses when speaking of the Chinese presence so as not to fuel xenophobia.

"Of course, you have the mandate and the responsibility to verify what is happening in the companies and factories in your jurisdiction, but you must be careful with what you say because it has become a very sensitive issue that could fuel further resentment against Chinese people, "he says.

After central government authorities advised him to stay in his lane, perhaps aware of Zambia's economic dependence on China, Sampa issued an apology to the Chinese community

He said, "I apologize without reservation … for the tone and language used towards one of your nationals in particular about the use of the word & # 39; Chinaman & # 39;. Until now I did not know that it was a derogatory term, but since then they have filed a formal complaint against my use of the word.

"Finally, I want to assure all foreign investors in the city of Lusaka that my office is there to support their business 100% … we will involve them in a more civilized way through the relevant offices and institutions."

A memorial

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the murder in Lusaka to pay their respects to the Chinese immigrants who lost their lives. Zambians and Chinese stood side by side, wearing face masks, as they mourned the dead.

Zambian textile business employees said a few words, along with other Chinese expats, according to Eric Shen, the Lusaka businessman who was a master of ceremonies.

According to her friends, Cao and her husband had been in Zambia for about 20 years, and from their warehouse they sold textiles, bedding, and clothing that they imported from Nantong, their home region of China, known for textile production.

Zambia's ambassador to China Winnie N. Chibesakunda told the state-run tabloid Global Times that Zambia will strengthen measures to protect the lives of Chinese living in the country. In October 2015, three Chinese were killed in a robbery in Kitwe, and in November 2017, a Chinese citizen was killed in an armed robbery in the copper belt.

"The government of the Republic of Zambia has instituted investigations to bring the perpetrators of this horrible act to justice and will strive to continue to strengthen measures to protect the lives of Chinese living in Zambia," he said. Zambian authorities arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of murder.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the killings were a isolated case that "will not affect the mainstream of friendly cooperation between China and Zambia."

Shen, the Lusaka-based businessman, concluded that "this type of criminal activity can occur anywhere, anywhere, at any time in the world." He said the Chinese community was trying not to link the killings with growing anti-Chinese sentiment, in a place where many have chosen to call home.