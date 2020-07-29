Tensions between the United States and China: the United States has alienated its allies in Europe and Asia

China, for its part, has retaliated by ordering the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu. The timing of this escalation is not a coincidence: Trump has claimed to be tough on China for years but, in reality, he has often been angry with President Xi Jinping, praising his leadership during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic. Only when the administration was unable to contain the virus in the country, did it move to a hard-line position, calling Covid-19 the "China virus" and seeking to deflect responsibility for its own domestic incompetence by blaming a foreign rival.
Despite all these difficult recent talks, the Trump administration long ago sabotaged its best opportunities to compete or confront Beijing, alienating its allies in Europe and Asia. The first few months of the coronavirus crisis have revealed an undeniable truth: China is becoming stronger on the global stage, but the United States cannot respond economically, diplomatically, or militarily if it acts alone. If you seek to protect your national security and prosperity as China continues to rise, you must save the alliance system that has long held you on top.
Long before the pandemic, the Trump administration's focus on China had run aground. The administration has claimed to deal with China's unfair economic practices, aggressiveness towards its Asian neighbors, and the export of digital technologies with serious consequences for national security, all of which is worrying.
The decision to close the headlines about closing the Chinese consulate in Houston came after US prosecutors accused Chinese hackers of trying to steal information about the Covid-19 treatments and the vaccine investigation. National security experts have been voicing legitimate complaints about Chinese piracy and corporate espionage for years. But closing a consulate, a rare step in diplomatic relations, and a big problem between two countries that deal with each other regularly, is not the same as an effective strategy.
More specifically, the fact that Washington has not worked with its allies to confront Beijing has undermined its objectives at every step. While waging its trade war against China, the U.S. also imposed tariffs on close partners, ensuring they don't side with it, and even that trade deal is now on the verge of collapse, as its second phase seems unlikely to come. fiancee. He pressured allies not to work with Huawei, China's 5G telecommunications giant, but did not help them find alternatives. It identified China as a major military competitor, but was unable to work with Japan, South Korea, and Australia to develop a common approach. The confrontation has disguised itself as force and has given little.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has preferred to scold NATO allies for their defense budgets, and the president warned that the United States will not help protect them unless they pay. Washington has demanded that South Korea and Japan increase their spending to levels that they are unlikely to meet, possibly as a pretext for withdrawing US troops. These are precisely the countries the US needs to work with to counter China's most troublesome behaviors, but the alliance's damage done in Asia may never be fully redressed. Beijing could hardly have expected better results, as it seeks to increase its own power at the expense of the United States.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, China has taken an already bold foreign policy to new levels of brazenness, criticizing Western democracies for their handling of the virus, intensifying a border dispute with India, and passing a law that reverts freedom of expression and extends Beijing security. appliance in Hong Kong. Many have singled out China for the recent cyber attacks on Australia. (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has denied the allegations, saying China is a "staunch defender of cyberspace security" and is "firmly opposed to all forms of cyber attacks"). The United States could pledge support for Canberra, show solidarity with European partners. China has maligned or works with allies to shed light on the deterioration of human rights in Xinjiang and the plight of Hong Kong. Instead, Washington is doing it alone.
While China undoubtedly gave the Trump administration a broad complaint, it did revoke some Chinese student visas (as The New York Times and Reuters reported the Trump administration plans to do) and close a major consulate will do little. to change Beijing's policy. behavior. Instead, these are acts of diplomatic decoupling by itself. This is counterproductive and is also a bad strategy. If the United States hopes to take on China and stay safe and prosperous for years to come, it will not prevail unless it has close allies on its side. Global arithmetic just doesn't do it. As China recovers, its economy will continue to grow and will soon outpace the US economy, reports suggest it is already on the rise again. Similarly, China's military will look even more formidable in Asia. Each year, the United States will be less able to face China alone. However, its allies in Europe and Asia will continue to be capable and stable, exactly the kind of partners the United States should want when facing China's rise or facing global health emergencies and climate change.
For 70 years, Washington relied on its alliances to help it face threats farther from its shores so that it would not face them at home; By combining your efforts with your allies against the enemies of the 21st century, you can maintain a dominant position for years to come.
Washington still has a chance to salvage the alliance system that has kept it powerful, and remake it to respond more effectively to tomorrow's crises. But the pandemic also reminds us that time is short. America's allies are experiencing the first global catastrophe in which the United States has abdicated its role as world leader, and China's own aggressive international diplomacy has filled the gap. In his speech on Thursday, Pompeo called for an "alliance of democracies" to confront China; The United States already has exactly that system and has worked to undermine it at every step. If Washington continues to adopt reckless unilateralism in this desperate hour, the system that once kept it on top will be trampled on its own stumbles.