



China, for its part, has retaliated by ordering the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu. The timing of this escalation is not a coincidence: Trump has claimed to be tough on China for years but, in reality, he has often been angry with President Xi Jinping, praising his leadership during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic. Only when the administration was unable to contain the virus in the country, did it move to a hard-line position, calling Covid-19 the "China virus" and seeking to deflect responsibility for its own domestic incompetence by blaming a foreign rival.

Despite all these difficult recent talks, the Trump administration long ago sabotaged its best opportunities to compete or confront Beijing, alienating its allies in Europe and Asia. The first few months of the coronavirus crisis have revealed an undeniable truth: China is becoming stronger on the global stage, but the United States cannot respond economically, diplomatically, or militarily if it acts alone. If you seek to protect your national security and prosperity as China continues to rise, you must save the alliance system that has long held you on top.

Long before the pandemic, the Trump administration's focus on China had run aground. The administration has claimed to deal with China's unfair economic practices, aggressiveness towards its Asian neighbors, and the export of digital technologies with serious consequences for national security, all of which is worrying.

The decision to close the headlines about closing the Chinese consulate in Houston came after US prosecutors accused Chinese hackers of trying to steal information about the Covid-19 treatments and the vaccine investigation. National security experts have been voicing legitimate complaints about Chinese piracy and corporate espionage for years. But closing a consulate, a rare step in diplomatic relations, and a big problem between two countries that deal with each other regularly, is not the same as an effective strategy.