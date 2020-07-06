Tensions build and secrets spill

The hit TLC series "sMothered", co-produced by The Post, follows several pairs of mother / daughter duos with outrageously close ties.

For example, there are Kathy and Cristina, who do everything together, to the dismay of Cristina's husband. There are also Mary and Brittani, who shower together. (Brittani is an adult). And then they witness Dawn and Cher, who are constantly talking, to the aggravation of Cher's husband.

In the seventh episode of season 2, "The Secret Is Out", the tensions increase and there are several confrontations.

Here is our summary. Spoilers ahead!

Kathy and Cristina

Chicago duo Kathy, 61, and Cristina, 35, have spent season 2 conspiring to move Cristina's family with their mother, Kathy, while Cristina's home is being renovated. The problem? Having Cristina's husband, Carlo, as he is not a fan of competing with Kathy for his daughter's attention.

Eventually they get Carlo to collapse, but now they are fighting over how to remodel Cristina and Carlo's kitchen. Cristina and Kathy plan to make a black and white color scheme.

Carlo is angry that mother and daughter have taken over the remodel, furious, "I think I have something to say about what is happening in my house."

Kathy replies that her views on decoration cannot be trusted as her taste is directed towards "modern meat".

Laurie and sarah

Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25, prepare to take their two dachshunds, or "wiener dogs," to a local festival, where they dress up the puppies in costumes and walk around various stalls selling treats. Laurie has various ailments, including diabetes and kidney problems, and Sarah is concerned about Laurie's health, which causes stress during what should be a fun day.

"The fear of losing my mother is a concern every second of every day for me," she says. "There have been so many times he's lied about being well."

Sarah repeatedly asks if Laurie has had enough water, and Laurie is exasperated with Sarah's flight.

Sunrise and cher

Dawn, 59, lives in Florida, but stays in New York with Cher, 29, and her husband, Jared, to help them care for their newborn baby, Belle.

The problem? She has stayed too long and Jared is fed up.

"Just as I suspected all along, Dawn has really settled in our apartment … No one knows when she will be back," he says. He adds that he doesn't have much time left on his paternity leave (he's a doctor) and he wants to spend it bonding with his baby and learning to be a father instead of having the baby's grandmother step in and manage everything.

Cher reluctantly agrees with him that it's time to ask his parents to leave and return to their own home, but "it's an awkward situation," she says.

Mary and Brittani

Mary, 59, and Brittani, 19, take a shower break together this week to immerse themselves in Brittani's love life.

Brittani has an appointment with a new infatuation, Lewis, who asks her about her next plastic surgery: the tummy tuck Mary announced she would receive, in front of a crowd at her party. She assures Brittani that she thinks she's beautiful and doesn't need plastic surgery, but just when things get romantic, her date is cut short by a phone call from Mary.

Lewis tells the camera that he sometimes thinks Brittani and her mother are too close, especially when she is interrupting their time together. After the date, when Brittani tells Mary about it, she nervously proclaims that she has a secret she wants to share: she is bisexual.

Mary initially reacts in disbelief, then demands that she "explain that" because, according to Mary, Brittani may not know that if she hasn't had sex yet. "You have to try both sexes before you really know it," she says. He eventually validates and claims that he loves Brittani, but it goes without saying that he is "gross" when it comes to exit reactions.

"SMothered" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.