Tensions over the Nile River dam project as heavy rains sow confusion

Satellite images released last Tuesday by US company Maxar Technologies showed water accumulating in a reservoir behind a controversial Blue Nile dam in Ethiopia, prompting officials in Egypt to demand urgent clarifications and Sudan's neighbors. to complain that the water levels were falling. along the river.

It now appears that heavy rains caused the reservoir to swell, but as Ethiopia has repeatedly said it will fill the dam with or without an agreement with the other two nations, the images had authorities in Egypt and Sudan concerned. If Ethiopia begins to fill the dam at a rapid rate, they fear it may have profound effects on their own water supplies.

On the same day, the three nations were unable to reach an agreement on how the project should proceed, as the last round of talks closed.

Its goal is to provide electricity to around 60% of Ethiopian households that have so far not been covered by the electricity grid, and is part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's vision to transform the country into a major regional energy exporter.

Without electricity, many Ethiopians depend on reducing forests for firewood, while 40% of the country that is technically connected to the grid suffers from disruptive power cuts, Birhanu Lenjiso, co-founder of the Institute for Policy Research of East africa.

"It is a very serious situation. It is a very sad situation that we have lived like this for centuries when in reality we contribute about 85% of the Nile water and we are not using any of that water," he added.

But for Egypt, the dam threatens one of its most precious resources. Most of Egypt's 102 million people live in the narrow Nile Valley, along the river, and depend on it for everything from drinking water to industrial use and irrigation.

"My father and grandfather have lived on the Nile and my children and grandchildren will live on the Nile," Ahmed Abdel-Wahab, a farmer in southern Egypt, told CNN. He speculated that the dam could cause a 60% drop in its annual crops and an increase in water costs. "We are very concerned. All the farmers are concerned," he said.

Sudan would mainly benefit from low-priced electricity from the dam and a steady flow of water that will reduce flooding and increase irrigation, according to the International Crisis Group. But its proximity to the project, just 12.5 miles from its border with Ethiopia, could make its own Roseires dam vulnerable to flooding, without proper coordination.

Speaking to CNN, Ethiopia's Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele, dismissed previous reports that the country had begun to fill the reservoir and said that the rain had caused "accumulation" there.

Seleshi said active filling of the dam would begin in two years, when construction work is complete, indicating that there is still time for more talks.

Analysts agree that the water seen in the satellite images is very likely to be rain.

"Because the dam has reached a fairly advanced stage of construction, there was already a natural backing of the river behind it, due to the rainy season," Ethiopian senior analyst with the International Crisis Group told Davis CNNIS, from the Ethiopian capital Addis. Ababa

Managing the longest river in the world

Not surprisingly, managing the waters of the Nile is a complicated matter. The river stretches over 4,100 miles and flows through 11 countries.

The Blue Nile, the artery that gives the river more than 80% of its waters, begins at Lake Tana in Ethiopia. It meets the mainstream, the White Nile, in Khartoum, Sudan, and then flows through Egypt and into the Mediterranean Sea.

Many of the negotiations now concern the deadline to fill the dam, the speed at which it will fill, and how to mitigate drought. Ethiopia initially proposed to fill the dam in three years, while Egypt wanted it to be done within 10-15 years.

Since then, there has been a verbal agreement to fill the dam in eight years, Hafsa Halawa, a non-resident scholar at the Washington, DC-based Middle East Institute, told CNN.

Egypt is concerned that rapid filling will lead to a drop in the amount of water reaching its portion of the Nile.

Egypt's former irrigation minister told the BBC in 2018 that a 2% drop in Nile water would lead to the loss of 200,000 acres of farmland and 1 million jobs. But the exact impact of the dam on downstream flows remains unknown.

So far, the three countries have not been able to agree on who would conduct the required environmental studies, what access to give researchers and how binding the results should be.

Then comes the question of what would happen if a prolonged drought hit the region.

With a heavy rainy season and agreement in principle on an eight-year fill schedule, there are no immediate problems on the horizon, but Cairo is concerned that future drought or other potential projects will disrupt the flow of water throughout the Nile.

Ethiopia is interested in all parties doing their own drought mitigation, such as Egypt using its own reserves at its High Aswan dam, Davison told CNN.

It also wants to address issues as they arise and, as far as possible, not commit to predetermined arrangements, such as releasing specific amounts of water downstream from its reservoirs during dry periods, he added.

"The problem remains the future," said Halawa. "Ethiopia continues to view these negotiations as a way to agree on GERD management and compliance. It does not see them as a broader water security and distribution agreement. Egypt does. And that is fundamentally the legal and technical difference."

Colonial era agreements

The agreements signed in 1929 and 1959 gave Egypt and Sudan most of the water in the Nile. Ethiopia has dismissed them as colonial-era agreements; signed an agreement in 2010 with six other countries in the Nile basin that stripped Egypt and Sudan of the power to veto river projects.

"While we recognize Ethiopia's right to development, the water of the Nile is a matter of life, a matter of existence for Egypt," Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi told the United Nations last year.

Earlier this year, Sisi relied on U.S. mediation in hopes of reaching a deal, but Ethiopia pulled out of the Trump-sponsored talks, claiming that a proposed U.S. deal included drought mitigation proposals. that favored Cairo.

"Addis Ababa argued that the agreement would commit it to draining its prey reservoir to an unacceptably low level in the event of a prolonged drought, while legally forcing it not to start filling the GERD reservoir without an agreement," according to an analysis of the International Crisis Group.

"Ethiopia will never sign an agreement that renounces its right to use the Nile River," said Ethiopia's ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Arega.

The last attempt to bring countries to the negotiating table was in June, under the leadership of the African Union with the United Nations Security Council, closely monitoring developments.

A project of national unity

In Ethiopia, the success of the GERD project is considered essential not only to elevate the country's role in the region, but also to unite a fractured nation rocked by ethnic violence.

Earlier this month, dozens of people were killed in mass protests sparked by the death of singer and activist Hachalu Hundressa. He was a legendary figure in the Oromo ethnic group, which says they are being politically marginalized in the country.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Abiy of failing to control ethnic violence in the country, despite receiving a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending a 20-year civil war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Therefore, the dam project has become a source of national pride. It is fully self-financed, 20% through bonds and 80% from Ethiopian taxpayers, and is showing some success in uniting the country. The #ItsMyDam hashtag was trending on Twitter in Ethiopia last week.

"The Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a national project that [also] gained support from the government, opposition parties and the public. It has been a union force in Ethiopia, as it was built with money from Ethiopians," Addisu Lashitew, a fellow with the Brookings Institute's Global Economics and Development program, told CNN.

Despite what seemed like an end to negotiations last week, the three countries agreed to meet again this week. "There is no other way but to reach an agreement," Lashitew added.