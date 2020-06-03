Teresa Leger Fernández defeats former CIA agent Valerie Plame in the competitive primaries for the seat of the United States House of Representatives in New Mexico

Leger Fernández, a lawyer and activist who has emphasized strong ties to the local community, prevailed in a crowded Democratic primary for the vacant seat by Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a member of the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives running for a seat open in the US Senate. USA in new mexico

Leger Fernández had secured a list of top tier endorsements, including those from EMILY & # 39; s List, Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Latino Victory Fund, and had raised nearly $ 1.3 million.

The state's third congressional district encompasses northern New Mexico and includes the capital of Santa Fe. It is considered reliably democratic, making Leger Fernández likely to win the general election in November.