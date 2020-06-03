Teresa Leger Fernández defeats former CIA agent Valerie Plame in the competitive primaries for the seat of the United States House of Representatives in New Mexico

Leger Fernández, a lawyer and activist who has emphasized strong ties to the local community, prevailed in a crowded Democratic primary for the vacant seat by Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a member of the Democratic leadership of the House of Representatives running for a seat open in the US Senate. USA in new mexico
Leger Fernández had secured a list of top tier endorsements, including those from EMILY & # 39; s List, Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Latino Victory Fund, and had raised nearly $ 1.3 million.
The state's third congressional district encompasses northern New Mexico and includes the capital of Santa Fe. It is considered reliably democratic, making Leger Fernández likely to win the general election in November.
During his campaign, Leger Fernández, along with Plame, embraced issues of progressive agenda
like the green New Deal and "Medicare for everyone". Leger Fernández made dedication to serving her community a central element of her campaign message, and her campaign describes her as "a daughter of northern New Mexico" who "will represent the district with a deep understanding of what communities in New Mexico".
She and Plame had been seen as the favorites in the race. Plame had high national name recognition and raised over $ 2 million
.
Plame had launched her own campaign with a video that went viral stating that her service to the nation "was interrupted when my own government betrayed me."
In July 2003, former Ambassador Joseph Wilson, to whom Plame was married at the time, wrote in a New York Times opinion piece
that in the months leading up to the Iraq war "part of the intelligence related to Iraq's nuclear weapons program was twisted to exaggerate the Iraqi threat." Plame's work for the CIA Was reported
in the media not long after.
The leak scandal made headlines in 2018 when President Donald Trump sorry
Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to then Vice President Dick Cheney, who was convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 in an investigation into who leaked Plame's identity. He was not charged with the escape itself.
Plame too he faced controversy
in 2017 after tweeting an anti-Semitic article titled "America's Jews are fueling America's wars." He later said he was "wrong", saying he had "skimmed" the piece, "focused on neoconservative criticism and shared it without seeing and considering the rest."