Terminator Salvation’s T-600 Delivered On The Original Movie’s Promise

The T-600 Terminator model that Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) briefly mentions in the first Terminator the movie is retroactively set to Terminator Salvation. Although Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son John Connor (Edward Furlong) avoid Judgment Day in 1995, Skynet still rises in 2004 and turns the whole world into a nuclear wasteland, giving way to the events of Salvation& # 39; s dystopian 2018. History repeats itself in the Terminator franchise, always in a different way, and each memory of the apocalyptic future that Kyle Reese brings with him to 1984 inevitably happens in the Salvation timeline

Before an adult John Connor (Christian Bale) sends Reese back in time and the famous cycle of time continues, he leads an attack on Skynet and his army of assorted robots. From hydro-bots to Moto-Terminators and even 60-foot tall "Harvesters", Terminator Salvation is based on the vision of the future of the original film and leverages its settings to reveal the true scope of what Skynet has accomplished with its technology. Since the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger T-800 Terminator is still a prototype at the time, the humanoid robot that terrifies the world is the T-600, a more bulky but less versatile killing machine.

As soon as Kyle Reese saves Sarah from the first assassination attempt on the T-800 in the James Cameron original Terminator, breaks the robot and says "The 600 series had rubber skin. We saw them easily, but they are new. They look human: sweat, bad breath, everything." In SalvationCyborg Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington) arrives in a ramshackle Los Angeles and sees a distant human figure walking down a street. He yells at him and sees the figure turn around with a Gatling pistol before a young Kyle Reese (Anton Yelchin) saves him from his bullet storm. They escape from the T-600 and finally crush it.

This scene refers to the original mention of the robot in a simple but dramatic way. It shows how someone unfamiliar with the T-600 could mistake the machine for a human due to its humanoid shape, despite the fact that this particular specimen lacked most of its rubber skin. It also demonstrates how Reese actually adapted to Skynet's constantly evolving inventions as a talented warrior, one Skynet would have trouble killing (more or less Salvationthe plot hole to prevent the death of John Connor and Kyle Reese). But mostly, the T-600 served to underline the crucial difference between the T-800 and any other Terminator model: its organic exterior that allows it to infiltrate the Resistance and execute its targets from within. That upgrade is the springboard that allows Skynet to ship the first T-800 to 1984 and launch Judgment Day.

Terminator Salvation is the only film in the franchise to showcase the legendary AI-controlled future to its fullest extent. Similar to how Kyle Reese became the beacon of hope for John Connor and the Resistance, the T-600 marked the final step before Skynet achieved its most successful creation and, compared to future models like Dark fateIn the deadly Rev-9, he appears to be more effective in harnessing the fight to Skynet's side.

