Terms of Michael Cohen's return to prison under scrutiny

The form in question, a two-page document titled "Federal Location Monitoring Program Participant Agreement," had asked Cohen to refrain from communicating with members of the media, a provision he had rejected given the release. Pending his book disclosure, and one that his legal team has claimed is unusual.

Defense attorneys and legal experts CNN spoke to on Friday said the form appeared to be tailored to Cohen, the outlandish former player of President Donald Trump, whose affinity for the press is well known. Some called it unfair.

"I've never seen anything like this in my years of practice, where such a person was placed on a condition," said Lance Lazzaro, whose client, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, attracted more than 2 million people to a live stream on Instagram in May. – a record for enforcement – weeks after he was released early under a similar deal from federal prison to the confinement of his home in the midst of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Administrative Office of the Courts, the judicial agency that oversees the federal probation system, declined to comment on the details of Cohen's case, but added that no standard probation form includes related language. with the media contacts.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons told CNN that Cohen was detained after he "refused to accept the terms required for the program and placement in home confinement."

In May, as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the federal corrections system, Cohen was released from New York's Otisville prison in a state of discharge, halfway through his three-year sentence on tax evasion convictions, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for facilitating silence. payments to two women who alleged issues with Trump, which the president has denied.

Cohen had reportedly returned to a mostly quiet life with his family before Thursday, when he arrived just before 11 a.m. the lower Manhattan courthouse to negotiate the terms of his transition to home confinement with two probation officers.

There, together with his lawyer, they presented him the form. While most of the language in the document was not remarkable and standard, don't talk to convicted criminals, have your family shop for groceries, the first item was concerning for Cohen and his attorney, Jeffrey Levine. The clause prohibited Cohen from posting on social media and prohibited him from engaging with the media, specifically listing "books."

"The purpose is to avoid glamorizing or publicizing his status as a convicted prisoner serving a custodial sentence in the community," the document read, which was obtained by CNN.

Levine said defense attorneys voiced their "objections to probation officers" regarding the line, but did not refuse to sign anything when the US sheriffs arrived and began to chain Cohen.

"I will sign exactly what you want me to sign so I don't have to go to jail," Cohen told the Marshals, according to another of his attorneys, Lanny Davis, but the Marshals said it was out of their reach. hands.

Cohen's book is said to be in its final stages of publishing before it was released in September.

Levine said Cohen was dejected.

"It was in his eyes," he said. "He was so shocked. The rug had been pulled out from under him. This is not what we came here to do today."

Earlier this month, a New York Post photographer captured Cohen dining at a restaurant near his apartment. When asked if the incident was related to his arrest Thursday, Levine told reporters outside of court: "He would leave that to his viewers."

Elie Honig, a former Manhattan prosecutor who now does white-collar criminal defense work at the Lowenstein Sandler law firm and serves as a legal analyst for CNN, said the probation office seemed to be overstepping its role.

"At a minimum, this is an excessive step on the part of the probation department. The job of probation is to protect the community, protect the person on probation, and ensure that the person on probation does not flee. But it is more beyond the role of probation, limit speech in the name of vigilance if your subjects are & # 39; glamorized & # 39; in public view, "he said.

Legal experts said the conditions of supervised release can be adapted to an inmate, generally to suit the crime of which they were convicted.

Since March, the Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons have released thousands of vulnerable and non-violent prisoners as a result of the pandemic. In federal and state prisons, dozens of inmates have tested positive for the virus, many of whom showed no symptoms when infected.

Some inmates have been released under different legal mechanisms, which could influence how they are supervised by the probation office after their release.

Cohen was released under a program from the Bureau of Prisons after meeting certain criteria outlined by the agency regarding the amount of time he had served and his vulnerability to the virus. Federal judges reduced their sentences to other inmates.

The federal probation office falls under the judicial branch. The Bureau of Prisons, which reports to the Department of Justice, said the monitoring form belonged to the parole office.

Lawyers for many other inmates released early from the federal prison system amid the pandemic said the paperwork for their clients' home confinement had not included the media provision.

"In general, when people are released early for any reason, they have the same restrictions on home confinement that they would have in the prison office," said H. Dean Steward, the attorney who represented the famous attorney Michael Avenatti. "It seems like this would even be beyond that."

Avenatti, another media mosquito, received a temporary release from federal prison earlier this year because he was considered at risk of contracting Covid-19, stemming from an episode of pneumonia last year.

While there were no restrictions on speaking to the media as a condition of Avenatti's release, he was prohibited from using the Internet outside of speaking to his lawyers, confining him to a flip phone to communicate.

Last month, prosecutors claimed in a court filing that Avenatti may have violated the terms of his temporary release from jail by accessing a computer connected to the Internet, but denied the accusation. A judge later modified the terms of his release to allow him to use and own a computer that was disconnected from the Internet.