Terrace House canceled following Hana Kimura's death

Following the cast member Hana Kimura's death last weekend, Fuji Television announced the current season of Terrace of the house, available on Netflix in the west, has been canceled.

"We would like to express our regret for the death of Hana Kimura and offer our sincere condolences to her family," said the statement, published on the Fuji Television website. "Taking his death with the utmost sincerity, we will take active steps to formulate a response."

The previous episodes of the season, including those featuring Kimura, are still available to watch. Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment.

Terrace House, a reality show that follows the lives of young people living in Japan, was in the middle of its 2019-2020 Tokyo season. Hana Kimura, 22, was a rising star on Japan's professional wrestling scene. His death was announced by Stardom, the promotion he struggled with, in a tweet on Saturday.

"We regret to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," the tweet read. "Please be respectful and allow time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with your family and friends."

The cause of death is still technically unknown, but Kimura made disturbing social media posts before his death. "Thanks to everyone who supported me," he tweeted. "I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you all, I love you. Goodbye."

Kimura had reportedly been subjected to cyber bullying. His death inspired a series of tributes from those in the global fighting community and beyond. As a result of Kimura's death, Japan is likely to step up its laws against cyberbullying. According to Variety reports, Japanese Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi said changes to the law could be enacted before the end of the year.