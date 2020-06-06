Terraria: The Best Mods (& How to Install Them)

Mods for Terraria add everything from new items to new missions and even bosses. This guide will show players how to install mods on their game.

With the launch of Terrariums Journey & # 39; s End update, there is no better time to jump into the game. With thousands of items, enemies, and secrets to discover, players can realistically spend hundreds of hours with Terrariums and never tire of the game. However, some fans have been playing for years right now, and may want a little more than Terrariums.

What better way to do that than to start installing mods. Mods are a great way to add new mechanics, player abilities, and enemies to the game and keep things fresh. There has never been a better time to explore the thousands of mods available for Terrariums, ranging from useful game mechanics to absolutely crazy additions. This guide will show players what modifications to check out and how to install them.

Terraria: Installation of tModLoader

Before players start downloading each mod they see, they should make sure they have tModLoader installed on their computer. This is an open source mod manager that allows players to quickly and easily add mods to Terrariums with minor issues The biggest advantage of this is that tModLoader is now officially supported by Re-Logic developers and players can download it for free on Steam as DLC for Terrariums.

Once players download tModLoader from Steam, downloading mods becomes ridiculously easy. The download will integrate mod browser in the main menu of the game. From here, players will only have to search and download everything they want. Please note that mod browser is difficult to navigate unless players know exactly what they are looking for. The rest of this guide will show players what to look for first.

Terraria mods: N Terraria

This mod is perfect for those who have been playing Terrariums for years and I want something new from the game. When players download N Terrariums will add a lot of new content and activate Terrariums in fully functional RPG. Players will have access to new classes, races, a progression system, and even missions to complete. This mod maintains all the mechanics and ideas they do Terrariums Great, but it basically becomes a sequel with the added content.

Terraria Mods: Thorium

Thorium is another mod that will add massive changes to the game. Players will have access to thousands of new items, new biomes to explore, and even 11 new boss fights. The standout feature of this mod is probably the new aquatic biome that allows players to explore an underwater area while battling new enemies. Players who reach the end of this area will also be forced to face off against a giant crab monster named Abyssian the Forgotten One.

Terraria Mods: recipe browser

Of all the modifications for Terrariums, This is by far one of the most useful. Nothing is more annoying than wanting to create a new element, but not knowing what elements are necessary to create it. This usually means that players have to exit the game and open the wiki page to find the recipe for the item. This mod changes all that by adding a recipe browser to the game. Players can search, click on any item they want and see what can be obtained from it, or even search for any specific recipe they want using the search tool.

Terraria Mods: Boss Check List

By using this mod, players will be able to keep track of every boss they have killed so far. As Terrariums It is mainly about progressing and killing bosses, it is essential to the game that players follow this information. Sometimes it's hard to remember which bosses have been removed, and that's where this mod comes in. The best part is that Boss Checklist also works with most of the major mods that add content, so players will be able to keep track of the bosses of other mods as well.

Terraria Mods: Terraria Review

Rather than adding new content, this mod actually changes the skills players have access to in-game, but it also gives the world more realistic physics and climate. New movement skills allow players to dodge swinging, flip walls, and even swing through the environment using the swing hook. Also, every 12 days in the game, the seasons will change, and fire has the potential to spread around the environment more realistically. Players who want to give Terrariums Deeper gameplay should download this mod immediately.

Terrariums playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

