Terrell Owens claims he experienced & # 39; systematic racism & # 39; while playing for the 49ers

Professional Soccer Hall of Fame member Terrell Owens said Friday that he experienced "systematic racism" while a member of the San Francisco 49ers earlier in his NFL career.

Owens told TMZ Sports that he feels he was "dropped" from the NFL because of how frank he was as a player.

NATE BOYER, OLD SEAHAWKS PLAYER AND GREEN BERET, TWEETS FLAG DAY MESSAGE: "IT'S NOT NON-PATRIOTIC TO KNEE BEFORE"

"I could have kept playing, but because I was frank, for what I was, I was not allowed the opportunity," said Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010 for the Cincinnati Bengals, on the website. "Because I was frank. For what it was and for some of the coaches who said things behind closed doors and got to the ears of these owners, that's why I really couldn't continue my career. "

RECHE THE CALDWELL DEATH INVESTIGATION HAS NO SUSPECTS AND THE FAMILY ASKS FOR JUSTICE: "THEY DID NOT HAVE TO HAVE THEIR LIFE"

He said it was under coach Steve Mariucci that he experienced "systematic racism." He played with Mariucci from 1997 to 2002. He also had Dennis Erickson and George Seifert as head coach.

"There are many media outlets that portray me in a certain way to where even people now think I am this bad person. That I am a character, I am selfish, all these things. But, at the end of the day, I knew who I was and I kept moving forward Owens told TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Mariucci has yet to comment on Owens' accusation. A team official told TMZ Sports that they believe they are still on good terms with the former wide receiver. The team inducted Owens into his Hall of Fame in 2019.