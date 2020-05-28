Nothing but problems (1991)

DIRECTOR: Dan Aykroyd TO EMIT: Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, John Candy, Demi Moore

The Awfully 90s Summer continues as Awfully Good Movies revisits one of the most infamous film debacles of the decade that also serves as one of its most endearing cult classics: Dan Aykroyd's 1991 debut / finale, NOTHING BUT PROBLEM! After dominating the 1980s by co-writing and starring in hits like THE BLUES BROTHERS and GHOSTBUSTERS, the Canadian comedian finally decided to get behind the director's chair after Dan and his brother Peter wrote the script for a hybrid of unusual horror and comedy that Aykroyd described it as a hybrid of BEETLEJUICE and THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, with John Hughes and John Landis declining to meet Aykroyd on the project. She certainly helped Aykroyd who was able to attract a lot of stars for her directorial debut, with her SNL co-star Chevy Chase as a top financial adviser alongside Demi Moore as a lawyer who convinces Chase to take her to Atlantic City for confronts his ex-fiancee and Aykroyd's GREAT OUTDOORS co-star John Candy as a policeman in the decomposing mining town of Valkenvania who arrests Chevy and Demi for speeding them up and makes them the local justice of the peace, an insane 106 years A man who does not plan to let these presumptuous yuppies leave their courthouse alive, as Aykroyd interpreted it. But when Aykroyd's film finally hit theaters after a title change, various changes to its release date, and numerous edits made to achieve a PG-13 rating, NOTHING BUT PROBLEM turned out to be an unfortunately appropriate title for a movie. It was largely ignored by The Public and considered by many critics as one of the worst movies of the year. And when you enter this movie with fresh eyes, you can understand why it left audiences and critics baffled, as Aykroyd and Candy also play dual roles as two of the judge's misfit grandchildren, with Aykroyd dressed up as an adult mutant baby. and Candy dressed in drag, and the judge joined his captive prisoners for a hot dog dinner and Hawaiian punch that would make even the Leatherface family want to excuse themselves from the table. And don't forget the Digital Underground musical cameo alongside your new member at the time, Tupac Shakur – ask yourself what happened to that boy. But if you're one of the many who grew up in NOTHING BUT PROBLEM as a young fan of Aykroyd, Chase, or Candy, you've probably come to appreciate the movie's truly unique brand of comic craziness that was different than most other comedies in Movies from the 90s, and whether you find the movie funny or hen, you should applaud Mr. Aykroyd for making this truly unusual reflection of his comic identification on the dime from a major studio. Now give us that original R-rated cut, Warner Bros, or else you'll have a date with Mister Bonestripper.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e745cKbN08w (/ embed)

Complete your gray hot dog by mixing some seasonings from the train Awfully Good Movies …

SPEED 2: CRUISE CONTROL

THE GARBAGE FILM CHILDREN'S FILM

THE MUM (2017)