Terrifying video shows thousands of bees swarm on New Jersey beach

It was a "swarming" day at the beach.

The video shows thousands of bees swarming on a Jersey Shore beach on Tuesday and gathering peacefully on a towel.

"This is strange," a woman can be heard saying in the video as the crowd descends and hums near a pair of colorful umbrellas.

In about five minutes, the stingers formed a group on the back of a chair wrapped in a red and white towel.

The bees appeared to have been following their queen ashore in Cape May, according to NJ.com. They were not aggressive.

Local beekeeper Allen Brown was able to collect the swarm in a cardboard box as first responders worked to keep sun worshipers at bay, the outlet reported.

No one was injured in the stingerless operation.