Terrorist threats from white supremacists 'on the rise': State Department

According to a new State Department report, the threat of racial and ethnic terrorism by white supremacists is "on the rise and spreading geographically" across the country and the world.

Released annually with annual developments on a country-by-country basis, the report described certain groups that are increasingly becoming the focus of hate crimes.

"Natmacist and white supremacist movements and individuals increasingly target immigrants; Jewish, Muslim and other religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and / or intersex (LGBTI) people; governments; and other perceived enemies" , according to the report, released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

There were several high-profile attacks fueled by white supremacist ideology last year, including a mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March; the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas, last summer and the gunman who opened fire at a synagogue in Halle, Germany, last October.

Ambassador Nathan Sales, the top anti-terrorism official at the State Department, said the threat of white supremacy has been "put at the top of the line" by the Trump administration.

"It took this administration to come to power to really prioritize stepping up efforts against this threat here in the case of the FBI and DHS, but also abroad where this department comes into play," Sales said during a news conference on the report on Wednesday.

Sales pointed to the State Department's move earlier this year to designate a Russian-based white supremacist group as a terrorist organization, the first time sanctions were imposed against a group around ideology, he said.

The St. Petersburg-based group, the Russian Imperial Movement, has provided paramilitary training to white and neo-Nazi supremacists and recruited people from Europe and the United States, according to Sales.

"We are particularly concerned about white supremacist terrorism, and this administration is doing things that no previous administration has done to counter this threat," he said.