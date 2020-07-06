Terry Francona Supports Name Change for Cleveland Indians: "Move Forward"

CLEVELAND – Cleveland manager Terry Francona will no longer stray from the hot topic. He believes that the Indians need to change their contentious nickname.

"I think it is time to move on," Francona said Sunday.

Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, in the midst of a national movement to erase racially insensitive symbols, released a statement saying the organization is "committed to engaging our community and the appropriate stakeholders to determine the best way regarding the name of our team. "

The team's announcement, an initial step toward a possible name change, came hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins said they will undergo a review of their name and logo. The Redskins announced their decision after several sponsors, including FedEx, which owns the team's stadium name rights, urged the franchise to change a nickname that has been considered offensive for decades. Like Francona, Washington coach Ron Rivera has asked that his team change its name.

During a Zoom call after a morning workout for his team at Progressive Field, Francona said he will no longer sidestep the issue of Cleveland's name or mascot. The team removed the much-debated Chief Wahoo logo from their in-game shirts and caps last year, and will now consider changing a nickname that has been in effect since 1915.

"I have been thinking and thinking before publishing that statement," he said. "I know that in the past when I was asked if it was our name or Chief Wahoo, I think he would generally respond and say I know we never tried to be disrespectful."

"And I still feel that way. But I don't think it's a good enough answer today. I think it is time to move on. It is a very difficult subject. It is also delicate. "

Francona acknowledged her own past mistakes at trial. He does not want to be labeled as someone who cannot adapt or change with the times.

"Even at my age, you don't want to be too old to learn or realize that, maybe I've ignored a few things, and I'm ashamed of that, and trying to be better," said 61, who guided the Red Sox from Boston to two World Series titles. "I'm glad we're open to listening, because I think probably the most important thing right now is to be willing to listen, not necessarily just talk."

Francona also said that his former bank coach, Brad Mills, left the club to be with his family. Mills' 18-month-old grandson Beau drowned during spring training.

"I think it was agonizing for him to leave home," Francona said. “I think it was agonizing for him to leave here. But I know in my heart that he made the right decision. If there's ever a bittersweet moment, yesterday I said goodbye to him because I care enough about him to know where he should be. It has been, I don't know if it is my left or right hand, the one that is better, that has been ".

Francona said his coaching staff will "split" Mills' duties, but many of them will fall to assistant Mike Barnett. Mills was tasked with organizing the reboot of the training camp, which was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No one will replace what Mllsy does and we know that," said Francona. "And he knows it. I think it was a difficult decision for him. I almost wish it hadn't been that difficult because I think I know in my heart where it should be and that's home right now. "