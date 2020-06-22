Teruel airport has no passengers, but it is running out of space

(CNN) – The busiest airports in Spain? Madrid and Barcelona come to mind and, under normal circumstances, would be the correct answer.

However, when Teruel de Aragón Airport recently topped Spain's airport activity classification, it became clear that these are anything but normal times, but then, Teruel is not the typical airport.

The windswept steppe in the highlands of eastern Spain is the most unlikely configuration for a busy airport. After all, we are talking about one of the most sparsely populated regions in Europe.

The province of Teruel rarely appears on the itineraries of the tens of millions of tourists who usually visit Spain each year. Even among the Spanish, this unusual rural destination retains an aura of mystery, as befits some place that many have heard of, but few have visited.

It is not for nothing that a local grassroots political organization, which last year got its first elected member of parliament for the Spanish parliament, chose to call itself "Teruel Exists" ("Teruel Exists"), a mission statement that hopes to relocate this territory in the map.

Deep storage

What is certain is that Covid-19, or its replicas in the travel sector, has raised the profile of Teruel airport in the aviation industry.

This is because the users of the Teruel airport are not passengers, but the planes themselves.

The same dry climate that has made this area one of the Spanish ham producing centers, with "Teruel ham" with its own protected designation of origin, makes it one of the best options for those airlines that have a excess capacity in their fleets.

"The climate in Teruel is suitable for & # 39; deep storage & # 39 ;, a condition in which the aircraft can remain for a long period of time without major maintenance work and is best preserved for a resume post operations, "a spokesman for German airline Lufthansa told CNN Travel.

Lufthansa, Etihad and British Airways planes parked in Teruel. David Ramos / Getty Images

The airport houses the facilities of Tarmac Aerosave, a French aviation group that offers storage, maintenance and recycling services to the airline industry and manages two other similar sites in southern France.

With the fall in passenger demand and uncertainty about the future of the travel industry to sky-high levels, many airlines anticipated the layoff of those four-engine giants, and some of them ended up in Teruel.

Running out of space

One of these airlines is Air France, which has stocked 180 aircraft out of a total fleet of 224. Most of these have stayed at their French bases in Paris and Toulouse, but a handful of A380s were dispatched to Teruel before the company. Announcement that it would bring forward its retirement, initially planned for 2022. Air France sources confirmed that, as of June 11, the airline had five A380s in Teruel.

There they will find company in "Vienna", "Zurich" and "Brussels", the three A380s that Lufthansa has flown to the Aragonese airfield. The German carrier is also sending its entire A340-600 fleet to Teruel, where they will be dismantled in the next two to three months. These aircraft are not expected to return to service for at least one to a year and a half, if at all.

The arrival of so many very large aircraft adds to the already considerable workload at the airport, which has the capacity to store up to 125 at any time.

Teruel airport, which is used for aircraft maintenance and storage, has received increased demand as a result of the pandemic. David Ramos / Getty Images

Although there has been an explosion of activity in Teruel in the past, such as when Transaero, then the second largest Russian airline, went bankrupt in 2015 and most of its fleet was shipped there, this will be the first time the airport to operate at capacity.

Pedro Sáez, director of the Teruel plant at Tarmac Aerosave, told CNN on June 17 that while the company had 66 planes stored and parked at the airport before the pandemic, it now has 109, 43 additional planes.

The arrival of some very large aircraft, as many as nine A380s and 40 A340s were in Teruel in early June, adds to the already considerable workload at the airport, which has the capacity to store up to 125 at any time.

How planes are maintained

It is too fast for a planned € 24 million ($ 26.9 million) expansion project, which includes an aircraft painting facility and a large hangar capable of housing two A380s simultaneously, to be very helpful.

Therefore, airport managers are thinking about how to optimize the existing space. Twenty-five planes have already been placed on unpaved terrain, while employees have been removed from the permit. This is a labor-intensive job, as aircraft need specialized care and maintenance while in storage.

A hangar in Teruel. JOSE JORDAN / STR / AFP via Getty Images

Air France estimates that an aircraft in "active storage", which is for a period of between one and three months, requires about 150 hours of work in three phases.

There is an initial preparatory stage when engines, vents, and other key areas are protected, fluids are drained, and wings and landing gear are lubricated.

This is followed by a phase of recurring inspections, which also involves moving the aircraft periodically to reduce pressure on the tires and restarting the engines and power regularly.

The slightly populated Teruel region is famous for its dry climate. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images

Whenever it is time to return the aircraft to service, procedures for resuming operational life may take another two days, removing protections and performing additional checks.

Ironically, the same travel restrictions that have increased activity levels at airports like Teruel also act as a limiting factor.