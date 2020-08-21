Tesla has soared 50% since announcing its stock split — last week

New York (Newsdio Business) Tesla is preparing to split its stock, making it more affordable for average investors. It may need to do another one pretty soon if its shares keep surging.

Tesla (TSLA) has skyrocketed 50% since announcing the stock split on August 11. It now trades at nearly $2,100 a share.

Once the split goes into effect on August 31, current Tesla investors will get five shares for each one they own. That will cut the price by a fifth, to almost $420 a share. The market value of Tesla, now hovering around $390 billion, will remain the same.

But does Tesla deserve to trade at such a high valuation? While the Elon Musk-led company is generating consistent profits, its sales are dwarfed by the major auto giants.

Tesla is expected to generate nearly $30 billion in annual revenue this year. That’s nothing to sneeze at. But Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is estimated to report $100 billion in sales for 2020. GM (GM) and Ford (F) are each forecast to post annual revenue of more than $110 billion.