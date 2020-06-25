Tesla Ranks Last in JD Power Annual Quality Survey

The Initial Quality Study, now in its 34th year, measures vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership and found that Teslas experienced 250 problems for every 100 vehicles reported by buyers. That's staggeringly higher than the industry average of 166 problems, according to J.D. Power.

It was the first time Tesla had profiled for the poll. Even with a poor rating, J.D. Power notes that it is not an official rating because the company does not meet all of the criteria for measurement.

"Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla does not grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required," said Doug Betts, president of J.D. Power in a statement Wednesday. He added that the company was able to collect a "large enough sample of surveys" from homeowners in 35 states and used that information sor its ranking.

Telsa ( TSLA ) it did not immediately respond to CNN Business's request for comment on the new results.