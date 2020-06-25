Tesla Ranks Last in JD Power Annual Quality Survey

By
Zaheer
-
0
1



The Initial Quality Study, now in its 34th year, measures vehicle quality during the first 90 days of ownership and found that Teslas experienced 250 problems for every 100 vehicles reported by buyers. That's staggeringly higher than the industry average of 166 problems, according to J.D. Power.

It was the first time Tesla had profiled for the poll. Even with a poor rating, J.D. Power notes that it is not an official rating because the company does not meet all of the criteria for measurement.

"Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla does not grant us permission to survey its owners in the 15 states where it is required," said Doug Betts, president of J.D. Power in a statement Wednesday. He added that the company was able to collect a "large enough sample of surveys" from homeowners in 35 states and used that information sor its ranking.

Telsa (TSLA) it did not immediately respond to CNN Business's request for comment on the new results.

Dodge and Kia vehicles scored positive with the fewest problems, just 136 problems per 100 vehicles. At the bottom of the list, but still significantly above Tesla, were Volvo (210 issues), Audi (225), and Land Rover (228).

It is not the first time that Tesla has been scorned by an independent consumer research outlet. In 2019 Consumer Reports dropped its recommended classification of the Model S, Tesla's most established vehicle, due to reliability issues. The magazine later restored the coveted classification months later to the Tesla Model S and Model 3 after the automaker made changes.
This year Tesla was criticized by the owners for more than 100 of their the vehicles have been involved in accidents because they unintentionally accelerated since they went on sale, according to a complaint filed with federal safety regulators.

The complaint says the problem happened to 127 different cars on the three Tesla models currently for sale: the Model S, Model X and Model 3. The involuntary acceleration problem caused 110 accidents and 52 people were injured, according to the complain.

– CNN Business's Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here