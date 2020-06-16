Tesla says Model S is the first EV to go 400 miles on a single charge

The company said in a press release Monday that the vehicle has "an official EPA-rated 402-mile range, representing a nearly 20% increase in range compared to a 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design. "

The ad follows previous claims by Tesla ( TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk that the vehicle had reached a capacity of 400 miles. In April, during Tesla's first-quarter corporate earnings call, Musk said the Environmental Protection Agency had made a mistake when it originally tested the Model S Long Range Plus premium sedan.

He said the EPA left the car door open and the keys in the car overnight, putting the vehicle in standby mode for the driver. Musk said the stock lost 2% of the vehicle's range.

Musk said at the time that Tesla is aiming to improve vehicle ranges over time, as well as other aspects, such as handling and acceleration.