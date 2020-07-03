Tesla's shares topped $ 1,200. This is how it could reach $ 2,000





But a Wall Street analyst is arguing that the stock could still rise another 66% in the next 12 months to reach $ 2,000. Up to this point Tesla ( TSLA ) Shares have risen an electrifying 189% this year, fueled in part by a broader rise in the tech sector.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for Tesla Model 3 by Chinese consumers could help boost the stock. He called the force in China a "bright ray of light for Tesla in a dark global macro environment."

Ives noted that demand for Tesla's new Model Y SUV is also starting to increase in China. For these reasons, he thinks that China's growth could add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its share price.

However, there is a caveat. Ives has an official Tesla price target of just $ 1,250. Your $ 2,000 call is a bullish case. Everything has to go well for Elon Musk's company.