Tessa Majors: Teen involved in stabbing Barnard student sentenced to xxx

The now 14-year-old boy, whom CNN does not name because he was not charged as an adult, has been in custody since December and pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery earlier this month.

He will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility, according to the New York Law Department, which is handling the case. After that, ACS has the discretion to release him and monitor his progress in the community, and his placement can be extended until he turns 18, the department said.

The sentence comes six months after Majors, an 18-year-old freshman at Barnard, was stabbed multiple times while walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park. Authorities say she staggered up the stairs and was later found by a school security officer. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At his guilty plea hearing, the teenager told the court that he went to Morningside Park with two friends, Rashaun Weaver and Lucci Lewis, with the intention of robbing someone.