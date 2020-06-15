Tessa Majors: Teen involved in stabbing Barnard student sentenced to xxx

He will serve a minimum of six months in a limited secure facility, according to the New York Law Department, which is handling the case. After that, ACS has the discretion to release him and monitor his progress in the community, and his placement can be extended until he turns 18, the department said.
The sentence comes six months after Majors, an 18-year-old freshman at Barnard, was stabbed multiple times while walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park. Authorities say she staggered up the stairs and was later found by a school security officer. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
At his guilty plea hearing, the teenager told the court that he went to Morningside Park with two friends, Rashaun Weaver and Lucci Lewis, with the intention of robbing someone.
"After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking up the stairs into the park. Rashaun walked up to her and said something to her and Tessa screamed for help. Rashaun used the knife she had given her to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming. Outside out of his coat, "he said.
The teenager said in court that the three ran out of the park together. The other two teens face multiple charges of murder and robbery. They were charged as adults and pleaded not guilty to those charges in February.
The teenager was represented by a lawyer from the Legal Aid Society.
"This plea for theft in the first degree is consistent with our client's limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her assets. Also, there is no DNA evidence linking him to the events." . statement said. "His acceptance of responsibility is an important first step; it provides an opportunity for this 14-year-old to achieve a successful future."